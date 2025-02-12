CVRx announces new real-world evidence demonstrating significant reductions in healthcare utilization with Barostim

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today the presentation of new real-world evidence at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) conference in Boston. The study demonstrated large and statistically significant reductions in hospital visits (hospitalizations and emergency department visits) and length of stay after Barostim implantation, compared to before. The research was published simultaneously and is available now in the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

“Despite contemporary medications, the clinical and economic burden of heart failure remains unacceptably high. This new study showing significant reductions in real-world healthcare utilization associated with the Barostim implant is critically important for clinicians and payers when considering this device for their patients,” said Jacob Abraham, MD, Section Head of Advanced Heart Failure at Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Ore. “While we know Barostim plus medications demonstrates long-term improvements in symptoms and quality of life, we now have compelling real-world evidence supporting a significant reduction in healthcare utilization as well.”

This analysis was performed using data from the Premier Healthcare Database, a large all-payer database including data from more than 1,300 institutions. Three hundred and six (306) Barostim patients were identified in the data set. Comparisons were performed for the 12 months prior to Barostim implant and for an average of almost two years post-implant (1.92±1.87 years). Length of stay was found to be significantly reduced. Hospital visits (hospitalizations and emergency department visits) were categorized as all-cause, cardiovascular, and heart failure related. The analysis found:

86% reduction in all-cause hospital visits (p<0.0001)

84% reduction in cardiovascular hospital visits (p<0.0001)

85% reduction in heart-failure hospital visits (p<0.0001)



“Congratulations to Dr. Jacob Abraham and co-authors for this important real-world analysis demonstrating remarkable reductions in healthcare utilization with Barostim,” said Dr. Philip Adamson, Chief Medical Officer of CVRx. “We believe this study adds to the growing and consistent body of evidence supporting the clinical utility of Barostim. This is another example of our commitment to further develop and disseminate a strong pipeline of clinical and economic data supporting the many benefits of this therapy.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



