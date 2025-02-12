Clearcover Launches Reciprocal Insurance Exchange to Expand Non-Standard Auto Business

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearcover , a next-generation insurance company, announces the launch of Clearcover Inter-Insurance Exchange (CIX), a reciprocal exchange designed to extend the company’s reach into the non-standard auto market.

CIX represents a groundbreaking step in Clearcover’s strategy to enhance profitability, drive growth, and redefine the auto insurance experience. Initially launching in Illinois, the exchange is set to scale its operations to additional markets in the near future.

"Launching CIX marks a turning point as we continue to redefine auto insurance,” said Clearcover CEO and Co-founder Kyle Nakatsuji . "By broadening our market focus and harnessing our tech-driven platform, we’re empowering more customers and agents while delivering unmatched efficiency and competitive pricing.”

The company recently began expanding its appetite to provide insurance solutions to a broader range of customers in Texas through Clearcover General Agency (CGA). Together, these initiatives highlight Clearcover’s drive to create flexible, customer-centric offerings that align with evolving market needs.

Key Benefits Include:

1. Expanded Reach

Agents can serve a broader range of customers, including those with inconsistent insurance histories, foreign licenses, or fewer than three years of driving experience.



2. Maximized Earnings

Competitive commission structures enable agents to grow their sales pipelines by connecting more drivers to affordable and personalized insurance solutions.



3. Advanced Technology

AI-powered tools are designed to empower customers with seamless self-service capabilities and streamline agent workflows.



Delivering Value Through Subscriber Participation

CIX is structured as a reciprocal exchange, providing enhanced value to its policyholders, known as 'subscribers.' As a reciprocal exchange, subscribers participate in forming and owning part of CIX, which in turn may keep premiums lower as member contributions accrue and offset operating expenses.

A Strategic Path to Sustainable Growth

With the launch of CIX and the Texas-based MGA, Clearcover unlocks new revenue streams while strengthening its commitment to innovation in a competitive and evolving industry.

For more information about Clearcover, visit Clearcover.com .

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a next-generation insurance company that provides customers with market-leading technology solutions needed to confidently make smart decisions at every step. Clearcover challenges the status quo with hassle-free products and services that redefine what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover includes: Clearcover Insurance Company, Clearcover Insurance Agency and Clearcover General Agency. In 2025, Clearcover began operating a reciprocal exchange, Clearcover Inter-Insurance Exchange (“CIX”). Ranked on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies list and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, Clearcover has raised more than $560 million in funding to date. The company was featured on Insurance Business America’s 2024 Top Insurance Employers list, CNBC’s 2024 World’s Top Insurtech Companies and Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best Insurance Companies. For more information, visit Clearcover.com.