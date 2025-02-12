Prevent Cancer Foundation awards $1 million in new research grants

Alexandria, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is pleased to announce new funding for ten scientists who are exploring innovative approaches in artificial intelligence (AI) tools, developing new imaging platforms, addressing health disparities and more. Each scientist has been awarded $100,000 for a two-year period. Areas of focus include brain, breast, cervical, head and neck, kidney, lung, ovarian, prostate, skin (including melanoma), and uterine cancers.

These research projects have been awarded thanks to the generosity of Prevent Cancer Foundation donors. Read on for more on the 2025 research grantees or access more detailed information on their projects.

Grantee: Tamar Berger, M.D, MHA

Project Title: Detection of Molecular Biomarkers for Oral Cancer Prevention

Named Award: Awesome Games Done Quick

Position: Instructor in Clinical Investigation

Institution: Rockefeller University, New York, N.Y., The Laboratory of Genome Maintenance

The study will look to identify early genetic changes in the cells lining the mouth of patients with Fanconi anemia (FA) before oral cancer develops (FA puts you at increased risk for oral cancer). If successful, the methods could be applied to other groups at increased risk for cancer—such as people who smoke heavily or patients who have had a bone marrow transplant—expanding cancer prevention efforts and saving lives.

Grantee: Eric Brouzes, Ph.D.

Project Title: Early Cervical Cancer Detection Using a Single Non-invasive Test

Named Award: Monalita & Fansly's Spicy Grant for Cancer Prevention

Position: Professor

Institution: Stony Brook University, New York, N.Y.

Cervical cancer, a highly preventable disease if detected at an early stage, remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality in women worldwide. This project will develop a diagnostic test that is portable and handheld, making it inexpensive and usable in low-resource settings. This innovative approach will identify women with precancer and cancer in a single non-invasive test, having the potential to significantly improve cervical cancer screening rates and contribute to eliminating cervical cancer worldwide.

Grantee: Jim Hu, M.D., MPH

Project Title: Using Technology to Improve Prostate Cancer Screening Information Quality

Named Award: Awesome Games Done Quick

Position: Professor

Institution: Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, N.Y.

This project aims to evaluate the link between the quality of online information about prostate cancer screening and attitudes toward these screenings. By guiding men to reliable resources, this project will enhance early detection efforts and contribute to reducing prostate cancer mortality among high-risk groups.

Grantee: Mohammadhadi Khorrami, Ph.D.

Project Title: Novel AI Imaging Tools for Early Detection and Invasion of Lung Cancer

Named Award: The Shure Family Charitable Foundation in memory of Max Shure

Position: Instructor

Institution: Emory University, Atlanta, Ga.

Early detection and accurate classification of lung cancer are crucial for patient outcomes. This project aims to enhance early lung cancer detection and classification using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools, an innovative technique that can directly contribute to cancer mortality.

Grantee: Lydia Pace, M.D., MPH

Project Title: Racial Differences in Mammography After the 2024 USPSTF Recommendations

Named Award: Congressional Families Program

Position: Associate Professor

Institution: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Inc., Boston, Mass.

The project will examine the impact of expanded breast cancer screening guidelines on screening and diagnostic imaging among Black women, who have a greater likelihood of dying from breast cancer compared to the general population and need access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

Grantee: Aditi Sahu, Ph.D.

Project Title: Integrating Non-invasive Biomarkers for Early Melanoma Diagnosis

Named Award: Vic Fazio Memorial Fund

Position: Senior Research Scientist

Institution: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.

This project will use a novel, non-invasive approach for biomarker discovery. Biomarkers will be used to develop a statistical risk classifier to identify pigmented lesions with the potential to become melanoma. This approach aims to enable early and accurate melanoma diagnosis while minimizing unnecessary benign biopsies.

Grantee: Joseph Stember, M.D., Ph.D.

Project Title: Inpainting for Early Detection of Brain Tumors on MRI

Named Award: Awesome Games Done Quick

Position: Assistant Attending

Institution: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.

This project aims to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to detect small brain tumors early in MRI scans, assisting radiologists in identifying cancer sooner. Early detection of brain cancer improves treatment outcomes and survival rates, ultimately saving lives.

Grantee: Erin Tagai, Ph.D., MPH

Project Title: Development of a ChatBot for Patients Receiving Genetic Testing Results

Named Award: Awesome Games Done Quick

Position: Assistant Professor

Institution: Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

Genetic testing and cancer risk management can increase cancer prevention for thousands of U.S. adults annually. The proposed study will develop and evaluate a ChatBot intervention to increase patient understanding of genetic testing results, decrease distress for patients and improve patient-provider communication after genetic testing.

Grantee: Chen Wang, Ph.D.

Project Title: Early Detection of Renal Cancer by a Novel Imaging Platform

Named Award: Awesome Games Done Quick

Position: Postdoctoral Fellow

Institution: The Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Okla.

This project proposes to design a novel platform for guiding the biopsy needle when obtaining renal tissue to check for kidney cancer. With different renal tissues/tumors and vessels clearly visualized and automatically differentiated at the needle tip, this proposed imaging platform will improve clinical outcomes for early cancer detection.

Grantee: Grace Wang, Ph.D.

Project Title: Formative Research to Support FQHC Implementation of HPV Test Self Sampling

Named Award: Monalita & Fansly's Spicy Grant for Cancer Prevention

Position: Director of Research

Institution: Moses-Weitzman Health System Inc., Middletown, Conn.

This project seeks to develop materials to help federally qualified health centers adopt human papillomavirus (HPV) test self-sampling. Access to HPV test self-sampling can improve cervical cancer screening rates and early detection in medically underserved communities.

To view all current research grant and fellowship projects driving these key advancements in cancer prevention and early detection, explore the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Award Database.

Are you interested in receiving a Prevent Cancer Foundation research grant? Applications for 2026 grants will open in the spring of 2025. Please sign up here to receive an email notification when applications open.

Are you interested in funding a Prevent Cancer Foundation research grant? Contact Jennifer Niyangoda, Vice President of Development and Marketing, at Jennifer.Niyangoda@preventcancer.org.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.