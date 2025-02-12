Vortex Companies Launches New Water Division to Transform Water Infrastructure Rehabilitation

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Companies , a global leader in trenchless infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Vortex Water, a new division dedicated to transforming the aging water infrastructure renewal. With a decade of success in making sewer and industrial rehabilitation more accessible, Vortex is now bringing its bold, high-impact approach to the water market - delivering cutting-edge materials, liners, and technologies backed by unmatched technical expertise to solve the pressing challenges of deteriorating water systems.

To lead this expansion, Cedric Bergeron, an expert in trenchless watermain renewal, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Vortex Water. Bergeron, a 20-year veteran of the industry, brings deep expertise in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) watermain lining, trenchless installation technologies, and large-scale infrastructure solutions.

“As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of defining moments, it is only fitting to kick off the next chapter of thinking BIG with this announcement. This is a defining moment for Vortex Companies. We have spent the last decade reshaping the sewer rehabilitation industry, and now, we are bringing that same intensity, speed, and innovation to the water market,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. “Cedric is a game-changer. His leadership, technical knowledge, and contracting experience will allow us to scale water renewal solutions faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Every city and municipality are facing a crisis - aging water infrastructure, failing pipes, and increasing demand for sustainable renewal solutions. “Watermain infrastructure failures are an escalating concern. In fact, a water main break occurs approximately every two minutes in the United States. The industry needs a trusted, high-performance partner to drive real change,” said Cedric Bergeron. “Vortex has always been about shaking up the industry and making solutions more accessible. That’s exactly what we’re going to do for water—bringing the same intensity, innovation, and customer-driven approach that made Vortex the leader in sewer rehabilitation.”

Vortex Water is more than just a new division - it’s a commitment to solving one of the most critical infrastructure challenges of our time. By combining advanced trenchless technologies, materials, and technical expertise, Vortex is ensuring that clean drinking water systems can be preserved for future generations.

Vortex is thinking BIG about water. And we’re just getting started.