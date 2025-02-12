Days Inn Encourages Travellers to Experience Winter Destinations with New Promotion

Toronto, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada is thrilled to announce a new promotion designed to raise awareness of the Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program and inspire travellers to take advantage of all the fantastic Canadian winter activities located nearby Wyndham Hotels & Resorts hotels.

Days Inn entices guests to enjoy winter with the “Canada Adventure Awaits” promotion. For a limited time, Wyndham Rewards members who register for the promotion and then complete a stay of two or more consecutive nights at participating hotels across Canada, will earn 7,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points toward a future stay. The promotion is available to existing Wyndham Rewards members and new members who join the program. Guests must register for the promotion, book direct by March 1, 2025, and complete their stay by April 16, 2025.

"We're thrilled to support this promotion and invite guests to explore Canada's many winter attractions while earning valuable Wyndham Rewards bonus points," said Irwin Prince, President & COO of Days Inns - Canada. "We hope to inspire travellers to embrace winter travel with Days Inn as their home base for adventure."

The Canada Adventure Awaits offer is available exclusively through Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ brand direct reservation channels, featuring a dedicated Canadian landing page for easy booking. Wyndham Rewards members can register, book and plan their stay with just a few clicks. For full details, terms and conditions, click here.

-30-

About Days Inns - Canada Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

Attachments