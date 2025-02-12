Reno’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa earns pair of prestigious Forbes Four-Star Awards

RENO, Nev., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa’s Atlantis Steakhouse and Spa Atlantis have earned the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award, placing them on an exclusive list of properties recognized for luxurious offerings and exceptional guest service. This marks the 10th straight year Spa Atlantis has been honored as a Four-Star Award winner, while Atlantis Steakhouse is a second-time recipient of the industry-respected accolade. Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is the only property in Reno to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality.

“This remarkable achievement illustrates what our incredible team does on a daily basis to create an exceptional experience for our valued guests,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “With all-new, premier hotel accommodations, an innovative fine dining experience and a beautiful world-class spa, the Atlantis continues to shine as northern Nevada’s ultimate resort destination.”

Atlantis Steakhouse, northern Nevada’s only Forbes Four-Star restaurant, is the region’s premier dining institution. An exquisite menu that features the nation’s finest steaks from Allen Brothers of Chicago and Japanese Wagyu imported from Kumamoto, Japan complements a wine selection that has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 24 consecutive years. Only 131 restaurants worldwide earned a Forbes Four-Star Award.

The 30,000-square-foot, finely appointed Spa Atlantis boasts luxurious treatment rooms, men’s and women’s locker rooms with cedar saunas and tea lounges, indoor and outdoor pools, jetted spas, a retail boutique and a cardio theater and fitness center. The Platinum Hydrafacial, Pantai Luar Body Experience and Jacojupayan Opulence are among the many lavish treatments offered by Spa Atlantis to restore balance and well-being. Spa Atlantis is just 1 of 224 spas in the world to receive a Forbes Four-Star Award.

The Atlantis Hotel and Bistro Napa received the Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide for a 10th consecutive year. Forbes Recommended properties consistently offer guests excellent service and facilities.

Forbes’ anonymous inspectors make their evaluations based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning outlets including Reno’s only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

