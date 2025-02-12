Globavend (Nasdaq: GVH) Reports FY2024 Net Income Growth of 24% Y/Y, Announces FY2024 Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024. The Company has recorded a significant growth of 24% in its net income, marking a successful year for the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce our financial results for the fiscal year 2024, which reflect our commitment to delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Frank Yau, CEO of Globavend. “Our strong net income growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ability to adapt to the changing market conditions.”

Financial Highlights

Net income grew 24% year-over-year to $1.34 million

Earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 13% year-over-year to $0.09

Revenue of $16.5 million, representing a gross profit margin of 14.6%.



About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at https://globavend.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov , as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

As of September 30, 2023 2024 US$ US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 554,132 $ 2,296,462 Accounts receivable, net 1,429,299 1,684,644 Deposits and prepayment 17,566 203,178 Deposits and prepayment – related party 169,834 - Deferred costs 1,306,441 374,286 Contract assets 543,838 897,409 Total current assets $ 4,021,110 $ 5,455,979 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, equipment, net $ 13,274 $ 123,101 Right-of-use assets, operating lease 119,881 32,711 Deposits and prepayment 320,513 1,743,423 Deposits – related party - 600,000 Total non-current assets $ 453,668 $ 2,499,235 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,474,778 $ 7,955,214 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,601,253 $ 649,183 Accounts payable – related party - 1,627,269 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,096,016 235,193 Amount due to a director - 8,586 Taxes payables 155,210 224,438 Operating lease liabilities - current $ 39,886 41,019 Total current liabilities $ 3,892,365 $ 2,785,688 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities – non-current 80,237 - Total non-current liabilities $ 80,237 $ - TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 3,972,602 $ 2,785,688 Commitments - EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 13,125,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 14,931,123 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 13,125 14,931 Subscription receivable (13,125 ) (13,125 ) Additional paid-in capital 128,205 3,454,741 Retained earnings 373,971 1,712,979 Total shareholders’ equity $ 502,176 $ 5,169,526 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,474,778 $ 7,955,214



GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2023 AND 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

For the year ended

September 30, 2022 2023 2024 Revenue 24,021,196 18,586,528 16,540,179 Cost of revenue 16,621,775 10,521,866 7,223,445 Cost of revenue – related party 5,993,543 6,159,075 6,897,332 Cost of revenue 22,615,318 16,680,941 14,120,777 Gross Profit 1,405,878 1,905,587 2,419,402 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 588,732 758,726 1,079,349 Total operating expenses $ 588,732 $ 758,726 $ 1,079,349 Income from operations $ 817,146 $ 1,146,861 $ 1,340,053 Other income: Interest income 108 3,481 68,205 Interest expense (2,755 ) (1,066 ) (2,393 ) Other income 122,289 120,367 156,953 Total other income 119,642 122,782 222,765 Income before income taxes $ 936,788 $ 1,269,643 $ 1,562,818 Income taxes provision 126,561 192,251 223,810 Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited $ 810,227 $ 1,077,392 $ 1,339,008 Comprehensive income $ 810,227 $ 1,077,392 $ 1,339,008 Earnings per share - Basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding* 13,125,000 13,125,000 14,559,582



