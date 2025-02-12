Globavend (Nasdaq: GVH) Reports FY2024 Net Income Growth of 24% Y/Y, Announces FY2024 Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024. The Company has recorded a significant growth of 24% in its net income, marking a successful year for the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce our financial results for the fiscal year 2024, which reflect our commitment to delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Frank Yau, CEO of Globavend. “Our strong net income growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ability to adapt to the changing market conditions.”

Financial Highlights

  • Net income grew 24% year-over-year to $1.34 million
  • Earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 13% year-over-year to $0.09
  • Revenue of $16.5 million, representing a gross profit margin of 14.6%.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at https://globavend.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Globavend Holdings Limited
Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO
project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263

GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2024 
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

  As of September 30, 
  2023  2024 
  US$  US$ 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $554,132  $2,296,462 
Accounts receivable, net  1,429,299   1,684,644 
Deposits and prepayment  17,566   203,178 
Deposits and prepayment – related party  169,834   - 
Deferred costs  1,306,441   374,286 
Contract assets  543,838   897,409 
Total current assets $4,021,110  $5,455,979 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant, equipment, net $13,274  $123,101 
Right-of-use assets, operating lease  119,881   32,711 
Deposits and prepayment  320,513   1,743,423 
Deposits – related party  -   600,000 
Total non-current assets $453,668  $2,499,235 
TOTAL ASSETS $4,474,778  $7,955,214 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable $2,601,253  $649,183 
Accounts payable – related party  -   1,627,269 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  1,096,016   235,193 
Amount due to a director  -   8,586 
Taxes payables  155,210   224,438 
Operating lease liabilities - current $39,886   41,019 
Total current liabilities $3,892,365  $2,785,688 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  80,237   - 
Total non-current liabilities $80,237  $- 
TOTAL LIABILITIES $3,972,602  $2,785,688 
         
Commitments  -     
         
EQUITY        
         
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 13,125,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 14,931,123 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024  13,125   14,931 
Subscription receivable  (13,125)  (13,125)
Additional paid-in capital  128,205   3,454,741 
Retained earnings  373,971   1,712,979 
Total shareholders’ equity $502,176  $5,169,526 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $4,474,778  $7,955,214 


GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2023 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

  For the year ended
September 30,		 
  2022   2023  2024 
          
Revenue  24,021,196   18,586,528   16,540,179 
             
Cost of revenue  16,621,775   10,521,866   7,223,445 
Cost of revenue – related party  5,993,543   6,159,075   6,897,332 
Cost of revenue  22,615,318   16,680,941   14,120,777 
             
Gross Profit  1,405,878   1,905,587   2,419,402 
             
Operating expenses:            
General and administrative expenses  588,732   758,726   1,079,349 
Total operating expenses $588,732  $758,726  $1,079,349 
             
Income from operations $817,146  $1,146,861  $1,340,053 
             
Other income:            
Interest income  108   3,481   68,205 
Interest expense  (2,755)  (1,066)  (2,393)
Other income  122,289   120,367   156,953 
Total other income  119,642   122,782   222,765 
             
Income before income taxes $936,788  $1,269,643  $1,562,818 
Income taxes provision  126,561   192,251   223,810 
Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited $810,227  $1,077,392  $1,339,008 
             
Comprehensive income $810,227  $1,077,392  $1,339,008 
             
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted $0.06  $0.08  $0.09 
             
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding*  13,125,000   13,125,000   14,559,582 


*Shares presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization.

