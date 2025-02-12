Diginex Limited Engages Lambert and SPRG to Drive Global Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a Cayman Islands-based impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, has engaged international investor relations specialists Lambert by LLYC (Lambert) and its partner—Hong Kong-based Strategic Public Relations Group Ltd. (SPRG)—to lead a global investor relations and financial communications initiative to help broaden Diginex’s shareholder base. This collaboration underscores Diginex’s commitment to enhancing its visibility and investor engagement across key global markets.

Working closely with Diginex’s leadership, Lambert and SPRG will execute an aggressive strategic investor relations program aimed at strengthening the Company’s presence within the global investment community. The initiative will emphasize how Diginex’s innovative, technology-driven solutions empower enterprises with comprehensive tools, empower enterprises with comprehensive tools to navigate the evolving and rapidly expanding sustainability landscape.

Diginex recently completed a $10.61 million initial public offering (IPO), including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The successful IPO and subsequent healthy market reaction reflect growing investor confidence in sustainability compliance technology and Diginex’s mission to democratize sustainability through innovative technology, dramatically reducing the cost of compliance with their tailored suite of platforms.

Led by Lambert, the IR partnership will provide strategic guidance to Diginex, ensuring global investor outreach, enhanced shareholder engagement, and expanded visibility among institutional and retail investors.

"This is an exciting time for Diginex as we accelerate investor engagement across a broad and diverse range of investor pools globally, strengthening and diversifying the shareholder base while increasing investor and marketplace familiarity with our brand and products” said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex Limited. "Our partnership with Lambert and SPRG strengthens our presence in key financial markets and reinforces our leadership in ESG and sustainability technology. We remain committed to driving innovation and helping enterprises achieve their sustainability goals, ultimately striving to leave the world in a better place."

"With our successful public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange, we look forward to working with Lambert and SPRG to speed-up and broaden our investor outreach," said Mark Blick, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex Limited. "As demand for ESG solutions grows, we are focused on accelerating our global presence and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands in 2024, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, United Kingdom and United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, is headquartered in Hong Kong, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email:ir@diginex.com

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global