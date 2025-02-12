The Honest Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2024.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 1:45pm PT/4:45pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.co m . For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3db3ccffd8534f6eb0db9bc8e8b734bd and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Elizabeth Bouquard

ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:

Brenna Israel Mast

bisrael@thehonestcompany.com