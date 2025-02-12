Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Veeco Instruments Inc. Veeco Instruments Inc.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $182.1 million, compared with $173.9 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $15.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with $21.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $24.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with $29.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same period last year

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $717.3 million, compared with $666.4 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $73.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $30.4 million or $0.56 loss per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $104.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with $98.3 million, or $1.69 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
                
  4th Quarter Full Year
GAAP Results Q4 '24 Q4 '23 2024 2023 
Revenue $182.1  $173.9  $717.3  $666.4 
Net income (loss) $15.0  $21.6  $73.7  $(30.4)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.26  $0.37  $1.23  $(0.56)


  4th Quarter Full Year
Non-GAAP Results Q4 '24 Q4 '23 2024 2023
Operating income $27.4  $32.1  $116.1  $109.6 
Net income $24.2  $29.8  $104.3  $98.3 
Diluted earnings per share $0.41  $0.51  $1.74  $1.69 
                 

“Veeco had a successful year in 2024, highlighted by our Semiconductor business outperforming WFE growth for the 4th consecutive year,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved several strategic milestones, grew the top-line and delivered solid profitability, all while continuing to allocate capital toward our largest growth opportunities. Looking ahead, our solutions in Laser Annealing, Ion Beam Deposition, and Advanced Packaging are well-positioned to take advantage of growth in leading edge investment in the coming years.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2025:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $155 million to $175 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.11 to $0.22
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.26 to $0.36

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 12, 2025 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

    
Veeco Contacts:   
    
Investors:Anthony Pappone(516) 500-8798apappone@veeco.com 
Media:Brenden Wright(410) 984-2610bwright@veeco.com 
    


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
             
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
Net sales $182,131  $173,924  $717,301  $666,435 
Cost of sales  108,146   95,269   413,296   381,376 
Gross profit  73,985   78,655   304,005   285,059 
Operating expenses, net:            
Research and development  30,953   29,091   124,507   112,853 
Selling, general, and administrative  25,077   23,493   99,663   92,756 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,580   2,123   6,983   8,481 
Asset impairment  28,131      28,131    
Other operating expense (income), net  (15,635)  (235)  (22,260)  1,029 
Total operating expenses, net  70,106   54,472   237,024   215,119 
Operating income  3,879   24,183   66,981   69,940 
Interest income (expense), net  476      1,853   (1,187)
Other income (expense), net           (97,091)
Income (loss) before income taxes  4,355   24,183   68,834   (28,338)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (10,610)  2,546   (4,880)  2,030 
Net income (loss) $14,965  $21,637  $73,714  $(30,368)
             
Income (loss) per common share:            
Basic $0.26  $0.39  $1.31  $(0.56)
Diluted $0.26  $0.37  $1.23  $(0.56)
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic  56,536   55,537   56,426   53,769 
Diluted  60,499   59,821   61,596   53,769 
                 


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
         
  December 31, December 31,
  2024 2023
  (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $145,595  $158,781 
Restricted cash  224   339 
Short-term investments  198,719   146,664 
Accounts receivable, net  96,834   103,018 
Contract assets  37,109   24,370 
Inventories  246,735   237,635 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  39,316   35,471 
Total current assets  764,532   706,278 
Property, plant and equipment, net  113,789   118,459 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  26,503   24,377 
Intangible assets, net  8,832   43,945 
Goodwill  214,964   214,964 
Deferred income taxes  120,191   117,901 
Other assets  2,766   3,117 
Total assets $1,251,577  $1,229,041 
         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $43,519  $42,383 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  55,195   57,624 
Contract liabilities  64,986   118,026 
Income taxes payable  2,086    
Current portion of long-term debt  26,496    
Total current liabilities  192,282   218,033 
Deferred income taxes  689   6,552 
Long-term debt  249,702   274,941 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  34,318   31,529 
Other liabilities  3,816   25,544 
Total liabilities  480,807   556,599 
         
Total stockholders’ equity  770,770   672,442 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,251,577  $1,229,041 
         

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $182,131       $182,131 
Gross profit  73,985 1,523       75,508 
Gross margin  40.6%       41.5%
Operating expenses  70,106 (7,582) (1,580) (12,876)  48,068 
Operating income  3,879 9,105  1,580  12,876 ^ 27,440 
Net income  14,965 9,105  1,580  (1,443)^ 24,207 

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended December 31, 2024  
Asset impairment$28,131 
Changes in contingent consideration (16,466)
Other 1,211 
Subtotal 12,876 
Non-cash interest expense 322 
Tax benefits associated with asset impairments (12,239)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (2,402)
Total Other$(1,443)

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, 2024
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $14,965  $24,207 
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  513   466 
Net income available to common shareholders $15,478  $24,673 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  56,536   56,536 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,070   1,070 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104   1,104 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  1,789   1,354 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,499   60,064 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.26  $0.43 
Diluted $0.26  $0.41 

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
Three months ended December 31, 2023  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $173,924       $173,924 
Gross profit  78,655 334       78,989 
Gross margin  45.2%       45.4%
Operating expenses  54,472 (5,845) (2,123) 363   46,867 
Operating income  24,183 6,179  2,123  (363)^ 32,122 
Net income  21,637 6,179  2,123  (116)^ 29,823 

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended December 31, 2023  
Changes in contingent consideration$(465)
Other 102 
Subtotal (363)
Non-cash interest expense 294 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (47)
Total Other$(116)

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, 2023
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $21,637  $29,823 
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  511   466 
Net income available to common shareholders $22,148  $30,289 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  55,537   55,537 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,391   1,391 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104   1,104 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  1,789   1,355 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  59,821   59,387 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.39  $0.54 
Diluted $0.37  $0.51 

____________________________
(1)   - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended Three months ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
GAAP Net income $14,965  $21,637 
Share-based compensation  9,105   6,179 
Amortization  1,580   2,123 
Asset impairment  28,131    
Changes in contingent consideration  (16,466)  (465)
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project     57 
Acquisition related     45 
Interest (income) expense, net  (476)   
Other  1,211    
Income tax expense (benefit)  (10,610)  2,546 
Non-GAAP Operating income $27,440  $32,122 
         


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
For the year ended December 31, 2024  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $717,301       $717,301 
Gross profit  304,005 6,263    162   310,430 
Gross margin  42.4%       43.3%
Operating expenses  237,024 (29,616) (6,983) (6,067)  194,358 
Operating income  66,981 35,879  6,983  6,229 ^ 116,072 
Net income (loss)  73,714 35,879  6,983  (12,233)^ 104,343 

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
For the year ended December 31, 2024  
Asset impairment$28,131 
Changes in contingent consideration (21,242)
Sale of productive assets (2,033)
Other 1,373 
Subtotal 6,229 
Non-cash interest expense 1,257 
Tax benefits associated with asset impairments (12,239)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (7,480)
Total Other$(12,233)

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (FY 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
         
  Year ended December 31, 2024
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:        
Net income $73,714  $104,343 
Interest expense associated with convertible notes  2,054   1,865 
Net income available to common shareholders $75,768  $106,208 
         
Denominator:        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  56,426   56,426 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,010   1,010 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104   1,104 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)  1,788   1,354 
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  1,268   1,268 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  61,596   61,162 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $1.31  $1.85 
Diluted $1.23  $1.74 

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
For the year ended December 31, 2023  GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP 
Net sales $666,435        $666,435 
Gross profit  285,059  4,913    232   290,204 
Gross margin  42.8 %       43.5%
Operating expenses  215,119  (23,645) (8,481) (2,363)  180,630 
Operating income  69,940  28,558  8,481  2,595 ^ 109,574 
Net income (loss)  (30,368) 28,558  8,481  91,668 ^ 98,339 

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
For the year ended December 31, 2023  
Acquisition related$1,056 
Changes in contingent consideration 701 
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project 838 
Subtotal 2,595 
Non-cash interest expense 1,118 
Other (income) expense, net 97,091 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (9,136)
Total Other$91,668 

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (FY 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
        
  Year ended December 31, 2023
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:       
Net income (loss) $(30,368) $98,339 
Interest expense associated with convertible notes     4,768 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(30,368) $103,107 
        
Denominator:       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  53,769   53,769 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     850 
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes     21 
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     2,786 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     3,417 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  53,769   60,843 
        
Net income per common share:       
Basic $(0.56) $1.83 
Diluted $(0.56) $1.69 

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Year ended Year ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
GAAP Net income (loss) $73,714  $(30,368)
Share-based compensation  35,879   28,558 
Amortization  6,983   8,481 
Asset impairment  28,131    
Acquisition related     1,056 
Changes in contingent consideration  (21,242)  701 
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project     838 
Sales of productive assets  (2,033)   
Interest (income) expense, net  (1,853)  1,187 
Other  1,373   97,091 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (4,880)  2,030 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $116,072  $109,574 
         


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                       
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based            
March 31, 2025 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP
Net sales $155  - $175        $155  - $175 
Gross profit  63  -  72  2       65  -  74 
Gross margin  41% -  41%        42% -  42%
Operating expenses  56  -  58  (8) (1)    47  -  49 
Operating income  7  -  14  10  1     18  -  25 
Net income $7  - $13  10  1  (2) $16  - $22 
                       
Income per diluted common share $0.11  - $0.22        $0.26  - $0.36 
                           


 
Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                     
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025 GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:                    
Net income available to common shareholders $7  - $13  $16  - $22 
                     
Denominator:                    
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  58     58   58     58 
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1     1   1     1 
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)       2   1     1 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  59     61   60     60 
                     
Net income per common share:                    
Income per diluted common share $0.11  - $0.22  $0.26  - $0.36 

____________________________
(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2025)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
           
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025          
GAAP Net income $7  - $13 
Share-based compensation  10  -  10 
Amortization  1  -  1 
Income tax expense    -  1 
Non-GAAP Operating income $18  - $25 

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.