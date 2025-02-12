Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieves record revenue, GAAP net income1 and adjusted EBITDA2,3 for the fourth quarter and full year 2024

Fourth-quarter revenue of $191.5 million and GAAP net income1 of $147.2 million

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA2,3 of $50.2 million or 26% adjusted EBITDA margin, Upwork’s highest ever

Full-year revenue of $769.3 million, GAAP net income1 of $215.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA2,3 of $167.6 million

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

“2024 was a record year for Upwork, with full-year revenue, GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA reaching all-time highs,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Our 2024 results are a reflection of our strong execution driving durable, profitable growth, bringing new AI innovations to market, and building long-term shareholder value. Upwork’s superior scale and model means we are poised to continue to gain market share as a trusted source of high-quality talent and work outcomes, powered by AI, in the years ahead.”

“We are delivering on our plan to expand profit margins, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% in the fourth quarter—our most profitable quarter ever,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “We continue to execute on all fronts, even in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. Regardless of the operating environment in 2025 and beyond, we expect to increase profitability and free cash flow each and every year as we make steady progress toward our 35% adjusted EBITDA margin target.”

1 Includes a non-cash tax benefit of $140.3 million from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets

2 For each of the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted EBITDA does not include restructuring charges related to the restructuring plan announced on October 23, 2024, or the Restructuring Plan.

3 An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.





Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $191.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

grew 4% year-over-year to $191.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 Revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $769.3 million for full year 2024

grew 12% year-over-year to $769.3 million for full year 2024 Active clients of 832,000

of 832,000 GSV per active client of $4,815 increased 1% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter, representing the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth

of $4,815 increased 1% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter, representing the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth Net income 1 was $147.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

was $147.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 Net income 1 was $215.6 million in 2024, compared to net income of $46.9 million in 2023

was $215.6 million in 2024, compared to net income of $46.9 million in 2023 Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2023

was $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2023 Diluted earnings per share was $1.52 in 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in 2023

was $1.52 in 2024, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 2, 3 was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 65% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 65% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 2,3 was $167.6 million in 2024, a 129% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $73.1 million in 2023

was $167.6 million in 2024, a 129% increase compared to adjusted EBITDA of $73.1 million in 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 4, 5 was $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

was $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 4,5 was $153.6 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $52.7 million in 2023

was $153.6 million in 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $52.7 million in 2023 Free cash flow 3,4,5 was $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

was $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 Free cash flow3,4,5 was $139.1 million in 2024, compared to free cash flow of $39.4 million in 2023

4 Fourth quarter free cash flow includes cash paid of $17.1 million associated with the Restructuring Plan.

5 The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.



Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights

Empowering Customers with AI

Made rapid progress on AI roadmap by launching enhancements for Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, throughout 2024 to create tailored proposal drafts for freelancers and evaluate candidates for clients.

Premiered Uma™-powered Managed Services to more efficiently scope projects, evaluate skills, and design optimal teams of experts to deliver work outcomes for larger clients.

Acquired Objective AI, Inc., an AI-native search-as-a-service company, to further enhance Upwork’s all-time-high core search and match performance, strengthen Upwork’s AI and machine learning teams, and continue to uplevel multi-modal capabilities for Uma™.



Strong AI Category Growth

GSV from AI-related work grew 60% year-over-year in 2024.

The number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 42% year-over-year in 2024.

Freelance professionals working on AI-related work earned 44% more per hour than freelancers working on non-AI-related work in 2024.



Enterprise

Enterprise revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $107.2 million in 2024.

Managed Services revenue grew 12% year-over-year in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for delivery of work outcomes and strong pipeline of new Managed Services clients.

Launched Upwork Business Plus, a premium plan that provides a smoother glidepath for larger clients and closes the gap between Marketplace and Enterprise offerings.



Ads & Monetization

Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenues increasing 51% year-over-year in 2024.

Freelancer Plus subscription revenue grew 58% year-over-year in 2024.

Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 is:

Revenue: $186 million to $191 million

$186 million to $191 million Adjusted EBITDA: $46 million to $50 million

$46 million to $50 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 143 million to 145 million

143 million to 145 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.24 to $0.26

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2025 is:

Revenue: $740 million to $760 million

$740 million to $760 million Adjusted EBITDA : $180 million to $190 million

$180 million to $190 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 138 million to 142 million

138 million to 142 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.05 to $1.10

$1.05 to $1.10 Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $15 million per quarter in 2025

UPWORK INC.

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages ) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change GSV(1) $ 992,766 $ 1,072,079 (7 )% $ 4,008,107 $ 4,142,252 (3 )% Marketplace revenue(1) $ 163,655 $ 157,490 4 % $ 662,108 $ 586,099 13 % Enterprise revenue(1) $ 27,828 $ 26,444 5 % $ 107,217 $ 103,037 4 % Gross profit $ 148,842 $ 138,066 8 % $ 595,231 $ 518,686 15 % Gross profit margin 78 % 75 % 267 bps 77 % 75 % 210 bps Operating expenses $ 135,259 $ 129,638 4 % $ 530,025 $ 529,946 0 % Net income $ 147,166 $ 17,374 * $ 215,586 $ 46,887 * Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 50,206 $ 30,470 65 % $ 167,593 $ 73,134 129 % Profit margin 77 % 9 % 6,741 bps 28 % 7 % 2,122 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 26 % 17 % 965 bps 22 % 11 % 1,117 bps Cash provided by operating activities(3) $ 38,583 $ 31,370 23 % $ 153,563 $ 52,708 191 % Free cash flow(1)(2)(3) $ 34,718 $ 27,756 25 % $ 139,119 $ 39,357 *

*Not meaningful

As of December 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023

% Change Active clients(1) 832 851 (2 )%





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2024

New enterprise clients(1) 21 137

(1) See Key Definitions in our fourth quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

(2) An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

(3)The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information

We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown’s X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert’s LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly-skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $20 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Marketplace $ 163,655 $ 157,490 $ 662,108 $ 586,099 Enterprise 27,828 26,444 107,217 103,037 Total revenue 191,483 183,934 769,325 689,136 Cost of revenue 42,641 45,868 174,094 170,450 Gross profit 148,842 138,066 595,231 518,686 Operating expenses Research and development 53,491 46,217 209,283 177,363 Sales and marketing 43,934 49,304 185,211 220,681 General and administrative 35,602 32,003 128,803 118,925 Provision for transaction losses 2,232 2,114 6,728 12,977 Total operating expenses 135,259 129,638 530,025 529,946 Income (loss) from operations 13,583 8,428 65,206 (11,260 ) Other income, net 4,788 7,389 25,221 60,137 Income before income taxes 18,371 15,817 90,427 48,877 Income tax benefit (provision) 128,795 1,557 125,159 (1,990 ) Net income $ 147,166 $ 17,374 $ 215,586 $ 46,887 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.13 $ 1.61 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.13 $ 1.52 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 134,265 136,620 133,621 134,774 Diluted 143,098 143,803 143,152 137,263





UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,757 $ 79,641 Marketable securities 316,344 470,457 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 195,736 212,387 Trade and client receivables, net 75,490 103,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,727 17,825 Total current assets 911,054 883,371 Property and equipment, net 30,056 27,140 Goodwill 121,064 118,219 Intangible assets, net 12,989 3,048 Operating lease asset 5,752 4,333 Deferred tax asset 128,779 — Other assets, noncurrent 1,919 1,430 Total assets $ 1,211,613 $ 1,037,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,128 $ 5,063 Escrow funds payable 195,736 212,387 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,300 58,192 Deferred revenue 7,269 17,361 Total current liabilities 268,433 293,003 Debt, noncurrent 357,928 356,087 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 9,567 6,088 Other liabilities, noncurrent 308 1,288 Total liabilities 636,236 656,466 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 653,575 674,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income 264 205 Accumulated deficit (78,476 ) (294,062 ) Total stockholders’ equity 575,377 381,075 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,211,613 $ 1,037,541





UPWORK INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 147,166 $ 17,374 $ 215,586 $ 46,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,972 1,867 5,505 8,673 Depreciation and amortization 4,370 3,808 14,813 9,449 Amortization of debt issuance costs 461 461 1,842 2,098 Accretion of discount of purchases of marketable securities, net (1,480 ) (4,598 ) (11,911 ) (14,430 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 409 834 2,837 3,269 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 187 750 750 Stock-based compensation expense 13,633 18,047 68,391 74,195 Deferred taxes (129,258 ) — (129,258 ) — Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — (38,945 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (1) (4,565 ) (8,316 ) (4,802 ) (22,176 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,812 (1,341 ) (656 ) 146 Operating lease liability (136 ) (1,528 ) (4,351 ) (5,903 ) Accounts payable 428 3,289 969 (2,513 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,097 6,823 4,730 5,746 Deferred revenue (1,513 ) (5,537 ) (10,882 ) (14,538 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,583 31,370 153,563 52,708 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (127,818 ) (260,034 ) (362,322 ) (709,214 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 121,623 197,753 486,892 648,800 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3,354 5,460 41,775 165,035 Purchase of an intangible asset — (3,000 ) — (3,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14,333 ) — (14,333 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (1,549 ) (134 ) (3,528 ) (692 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (2,316 ) (3,480 ) (10,916 ) (12,659 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (21,039 ) (63,435 ) 137,568 88,270 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Change in escrow funds payable, net (1) (22,053 ) (2,293 ) 9,956 25,443 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrant 1,358 71 3,293 2,012 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,878 1,517 4,795 4,081 Net cash paid for early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — (171,327 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (100,000 ) — Net cash (used in) financing activities (18,817 ) (705 ) (81,956 ) (139,791 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,273 ) (32,770 ) 209,175 1,187 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 506,866 329,188 296,418 295,231 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 505,593 $ 296,418 $ 505,593 $ 296,418

(1) The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and Client Receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation. This reclassification did not affect the previously reported total cash balances on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.





The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,757 $ 79,641 Restricted cash 4,100 4,390 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 195,736 212,387 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows $ 505,593 $ 296,418





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 147,166 $ 17,374 $ 215,586 $ 46,887 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 13,633 18,047 68,391 74,195 Depreciation and amortization 4,370 3,808 14,813 9,449 Other income, net (1) (4,788 ) (7,389 ) (25,221 ) (60,137 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (2) (128,795 ) (1,557 ) (125,159 ) 1,990 Other (3)(4) 18,620 187 19,183 750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,206 $ 30,470 $ 167,593 $ 73,134 Profit margin 77 % 9 % 28 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 % 17 % 22 % 11 % Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 42,641 $ 45,868 $ 174,094 $ 170,450 Stock-based compensation expense (262 ) (491 ) (1,586 ) (1,900 ) Other (3) (317 ) — (317 ) — Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP 42,062 45,377 172,191 168,550 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 22 % 25 % 23 % 25 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 25 % 22 % 24 % Gross profit, GAAP $ 148,842 $ 138,066 $ 595,231 $ 518,686 Stock-based compensation expense 262 491 1,586 1,900 Other (3) 317 — 317 — Gross profit, Non-GAAP 149,421 138,557 597,134 520,586 Gross margin, GAAP 78 % 75 % 77 % 75 % Gross margin, Non-GAAP 78 % 75 % 78 % 76 % Research and development, GAAP $ 53,491 $ 46,217 $ 209,283 $ 177,363 Stock-based compensation expense (6,394 ) (6,572 ) (29,923 ) (28,006 ) Intangible amortization (704 ) — (1,900 ) — Other (3) (7,872 ) — (7,872 ) — Research and development, Non-GAAP 38,521 39,645 169,588 149,357 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 28 % 25 % 27 % 26 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 20 % 22 % 22 % 22 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 43,934 $ 49,304 $ 185,211 $ 220,681 Stock-based compensation expense (2,116 ) (4,358 ) (11,670 ) (14,030 ) Intangible amortization (167 ) — (167 ) — Other (3) (7,007 ) — (7,007 ) — Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP 34,645 44,946 166,368 206,651 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 23 % 27 % 24 % 32 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 18 % 24 % 22 % 30 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 35,602 $ 32,003 $ 128,803 $ 118,925 Stock-based compensation expense (4,861 ) (6,626 ) (25,212 ) (30,259 ) Other (3)(4) (3,424 ) (320 ) (3,987 ) (883 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP 27,317 25,057 99,604 87,783 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 19 % 17 % 17 % 17 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 14 % 14 % 13 % 13 % Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 135,259 $ 129,638 $ 530,025 $ 529,946 Stock-based compensation expense (13,371 ) (17,556 ) (66,805 ) (72,295 ) Intangible amortization (871 ) — (2,066 ) — Other (3)(4) (18,303 ) (320 ) (18,866 ) (883 ) Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP 102,714 111,762 442,288 456,768 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 71 % 70 % 69 % 77 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 54 % 61 % 57 % 66 % Income (loss) from operations, GAAP $ 13,583 $ 8,428 $ 65,206 $ (11,260 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,633 18,047 68,391 74,195 Intangible amortization 871 — 2,066 — Other (3)(4) 18,881 320 19,444 883 Income from operations, Non-GAAP 46,968 26,795 155,107 63,818 Net income, GAAP $ 147,166 $ 17,374 $ 215,586 $ 46,887 Stock-based compensation expense 13,633 18,047 68,391 74,195 Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes (1) — — — (38,945 ) Intangible amortization 871 — 2,066 — Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets (140,339 ) — (140,339 ) — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,149 (6,945 ) (18,000 ) (12,546 ) Other (3)(4) 18,881 320 19,444 883 Net income, Non-GAAP 42,361 28,796 147,148 70,474 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, GAAP Basic (in millions) 134.3 136.6 133.6 134.8 Diluted (in millions) 143.1 143.8 143.2 137.3 Basic earnings per share, GAAP $ 1.10 $ 0.13 $ 1.61 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share, GAAP $ 1.03 $ 0.13 $ 1.52 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP Basic (in millions) 134.3 136.6 133.6 134.8 Diluted (in millions) 143.1 143.8 143.2 142.7 Basic earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.32 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 1.04 $ 0.52

(1) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized a non-cash tax benefit of $140.3 million from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.

(3) During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred $19.2 million in costs related to the execution of the Restructuring Plan. Of this amount, $18.4 million is included in Other, while the remaining amount is allocated between stock-based compensation expense and Other income, net.

(4) During each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of expense related to our Tides Foundation Warrant.



