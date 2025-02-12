James Altucher Video Released: “Trump and Musk’s AI Power Play Will Reshape America’s Future”

Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI expert James Altucher is sounding the alarm in a recent video presentation: the collaboration between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is about to trigger a seismic shift in America’s technological and economic landscape.

“The world’s two most powerful men… are about to change America — forever.”

According to Altucher, Trump’s anticipated repeal of Executive Order #14110 will unleash AI 2.0 —a new era of artificial intelligence that could rapidly transform industries, government operations, and global competition.

“I have reason to believe that in his first 100 days… Donald Trump will overturn Executive Order #14110… limiting the development of U.S. artificial intelligence.”

At the center of this revolution is Elon Musk’s secretive AI supercomputer, Project Colossus —an innovation so powerful that it has already outpaced the world’s leading AI firms, including Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google.

“Right here, at a remote warehouse in Memphis, TN… Elon Musk has created the AI mothership.”



“Developed by his new company, xAI… it contains not just one or two… but 100,000 units of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chip… making it the most powerful AI facility known to man.”

With Musk expanding Project Colossus and Trump clearing regulatory hurdles, Altucher warns that America is on the verge of an AI arms race that could define the 21st century.

“We are about to enter an age of exponential innovation — and wealth.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a leading AI expert, author, and entrepreneur with nearly four decades of experience in emerging technologies. He has been featured in major media outlets and is known for his forward-thinking insights on AI’s impact on society.