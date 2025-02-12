Hubbell Incorporated Declares New Share Repurchase Program

Shelton, CT, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $500 million, set to expire in February 2028.

This new program is in addition to the existing share repurchase program set to expire in October 2025, under which the Company’s remaining authorization was $260 million as of December 31, 2024.

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000