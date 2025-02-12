Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results.

2024 Highlights

  • Net Sales of $17.9 billion.
  • Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 8.4%.
  • GAAP Net Income of $1.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.57. Adjusted Net Income of $1.3 billion, or Adjusted EPS of $5.42.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion, or a 12.4% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.
  • The U.S. Fresh portfolio continued to benefit from strong chicken demand and execution of the company’s strategies. Pilgrim’s continued to progress in operational excellence, while its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and differentiated offerings captured benefits from above average commodity values and generated incremental distribution with key customers.
  • U.S. Prepared Foods continued to provide profitable growth as branded offerings grew nearly 25% compared to last year. Just Bare® and Pilgrim’s® remain key drivers, with innovative and well-recognized quality capturing market share. Progress in commerce also continues, as digitally influenced sales grew 30% compared to prior year.
  • Pilgrim’s Europe business continues its positive momentum, with manufacturing footprint optimization, back-office integration of support activities, and enhanced mix. Richmond® and Fridge Raiders® continue to increase volume share in their categories, and innovation efforts in partnership with key customers continue to be recognized by the market with multiple industry awards.
  • Mexico margins improved from last year given extended strength in the commodity markets and increased distribution with key customers across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands remained on track as the portfolio grew over 7%. 
  • Pilgrim’s sustainability efforts continue to drive reductions in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity across all regions compared to 2023. External agencies continued to recognize progress in environmental performance as scores improved compared to last year.
  • Strong liquidity position and net leverage ratio of 0.52 Adjusted EBITDA given healthy market conditions, judicious working capital management, and consistent execution of the company’s strategies provided the foundation to drive profitable growth for the business.

Fourth Quarter

  • Net Sales of $4.4 billion.
  • Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 7.0%.
  • GAAP Net Income of $235.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.99. Adjusted Net Income of $321.7 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.35.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $525.7 million, or a 12.0% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.2% in the U.S., 9.3% in Europe, and 7.4% in Mexico.
  • Pilgrim’s U.S. portfolio benefited from relatively strong seasonal commodity cut out values for Big Bird, increased demand from key customers in Case Ready and Small Bird, and continued progress in mix and cost through operational excellence efforts.
  • U.S. Prepared Foods accelerated growth through incremental distribution of its portfolio across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands continues to progress as net sales of Just Bare® and Pilgrim’s® grew 35% and 16%, respectively, compared to prior year.
  • Europe increased margins through continued operational excellence in manufacturing, and growth in foodservice and branded offerings. Fridge Raiders® and Rollover® both grew faster than category averages.
  • Mexico realized strong performance as commodity values strengthened throughout the quarter, fresh branded products grew nearly 10%, and key customer demand experienced positive growth. The Merida complex ramped up production during the quarter, and the company continues to invest in additional capacity in the region.
  • Pilgrim’s continues to cultivate its sustainability infrastructure as the company partnered with GreenGasUSA to complete a project to leverage methane capture capabilities at its Sumter, S.C., complex and generate renewable natural gas.

Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023(2) Y/Y Change December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023(2) Y/Y Change
  (In millions, except per share and percentages)  
Net sales $4,372.1  $4,528.3  (3.5)% $17,878.3  $17,362.2  +3.0%
U.S. GAAP EPS $0.99  $0.57  +73.7 % $4.57  $1.36  +236.0%
Operating income $306.7  $184.3  +66.4 % $1,506.1  $522.3  +188.4%
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $525.7  $309.5  +69.9 % $2,213.9  $1,034.2  +114.1%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)  12.0%  6.8% +5.2pts   12.4%  6.0% +6.4pts


(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.
(2) The three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 were 14-week and 53-week periods, respectively.
  

“While we experienced a positive market environment with lower input costs and strong chicken demand in 2024, we elevated our performance across all regions through a continued focus on controlling what we can control,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and CEO. “As such, we improved efficiencies through operational excellence, expanded relationships with key customers, and drove growth in our value-added portfolio.”

In the fourth quarter, the U.S. continued to execute its strategies, and demand for chicken remained robust across both retail and foodservice. Big Bird benefited from production improvements and relatively strong seasonal market pricing, whereas Case Ready and Small Bird grew from increased consumer demand in retail, QSR and deli. Prepared Foods continued to cultivate sales momentum through additional distribution of its value-added portfolio.

“Our performance is a reflection of our diversified portfolio, our ability to work with key customers to unlock consumer value through differentiated offerings, and our continued emphasis on quality and service,” Sandri said.

Europe improved by over 100 basis points compared to same period last year through continued improvements in product mix and manufacturing productivity. These efforts were amplified by further diversification through brands and increased consumer acceptance of recently launched innovation.

“Europe continued to make strong progress in its profitability journey. Equally important, the team continues to cultivate the foundation for profitable growth through innovation. In partnership with our key customers, we launched new and innovative products that are growing ahead of the categories and helping our key customers to differentiate in the marketplace,” said Sandri.

In Mexico, commodity markets experienced counter seasonal movements and continually strengthened throughout the quarter. Key customers in fresh continued to play a critical role as sales grew nearly 10% compared to the prior year. Diversification through value added gain momentum through incremental distribution across retail, club and foodservice.

“Given Mexico’s performance and market potential, we are continuing to invest in capacity expansion and operational excellence to further cultivate profitable growth with key customers. Based on these efforts, we can simultaneously reduce our operational risk, further diversify our portfolio, and unlock value with our key customers,” said Sandri.

Progress in sustainability continues as all regions reduced their energy intensity compared to the prior year. External agencies once again recognized progress in environmental practices as scores improved versus 2023. Innovation continues to be a key driver as Pilgrim’s partnership with GreenGasUSA to transform methane into renewable natural gas recently initiated production.

“We continue to integrate sustainability throughout all aspects of our business. As part of these efforts, we will explore novel solutions with leading industry partners to champion emissions reduction throughout our business,” remarked Sandri.

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company's business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company's products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim's Pride's flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim's Pride's products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim's Pride's leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim's Pride's operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim's Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim's Pride's largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (In thousands, except share and par value data)
Cash and cash equivalents $2,040,834  $697,748 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  2,324   33,475 
Investment in available-for-sale securities  10,220    
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses  1,004,334   1,129,178 
Accounts receivable from related parties  2,608   1,778 
Inventories  1,783,488   1,985,399 
Income taxes receivable  72,414   161,062 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  200,879   195,831 
Assets held for sale  3,062    
Total current assets  5,120,163   4,204,471 
Deferred tax assets  29,483   4,890 
Other long-lived assets  62,019   35,646 
Operating lease assets, net  255,713   266,707 
Intangible assets, net  806,234   853,983 
Goodwill  1,239,073   1,286,261 
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,137,891   3,158,403 
Total assets $10,650,576  $9,810,361 
     
Accounts payable $1,411,519  $1,410,576 
Accounts payable to related parties  15,257   41,254 
Revenue contract liabilities  48,898   84,958 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  1,015,504   926,727 
Income taxes payable  60,097   31,678 
Current maturities of long-term debt  858   674 
Total current liabilities  2,552,133   2,495,867 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities  195,944   203,348 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  3,206,113   3,340,841 
Deferred tax liabilities  422,952   385,548 
Other long-term liabilities  20,038   40,180 
Total liabilities  6,397,180   6,465,784 
Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 262,263,358 and 261,931,080 shares issued at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively; 237,122,205 and 236,789,927 shares outstanding at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively  2,623   2,620 
Treasury stock, at cost, 25,141,153 shares at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023.  (544,687)  (544,687)
Additional paid-in capital  1,994,259   1,978,849 
Retained earnings  3,157,511   2,071,073 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (370,300)  (176,483)
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity  4,239,406   3,331,372 
Noncontrolling interest  13,990   13,205 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,253,396   3,344,577 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $10,650,576  $9,810,361 
 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $4,372,064  $4,528,302  $17,878,291  $17,362,217 
Cost of sales  3,818,802   4,207,255   15,565,524   16,243,816 
Gross profit  553,262   321,047   2,312,767   1,118,401 
Selling, general and administrative expense  235,293   131,087   713,310   551,770 
Restructuring activities  11,318   5,661   93,388   44,345 
Operating income  306,651   184,299   1,506,069   522,286 
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest  47,134   66,813   161,175   202,272 
Interest income  (24,358)  (12,308)  (72,666)  (35,651)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)  (2,785)  (22,892)  (10,025)  20,570 
Miscellaneous, net  10,163   (3,942)  15,316   (30,127)
Income before income taxes  276,497   156,628   1,412,269   365,222 
Income tax expense  40,725   22,417   325,046   42,905 
Net income  235,772   134,211   1,087,223   322,317 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests		  (82)  (442)  785   743 
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride
Corporation		 $235,854  $134,653  $1,086,438  $321,574 
         
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:        
Basic  237,123   236,790   237,008   236,725 
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents  947   675   792   572 
Diluted  238,070   237,465   237,800   237,297 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride
Corporation per share of common stock
outstanding:		        
Basic $0.99  $0.57  $4.58  $1.36 
Diluted $0.99  $0.57  $4.57  $1.36 
 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $1,087,223  $322,317 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  433,622   419,900 
Asset impairment  28,575   4,010 
Share-based compensation  14,873   7,226 
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense  (11,211)  20,694 
Loan cost amortization  5,033   7,366 
Deferred income tax expense  4,830   6,675 
Accretion of bond discount  2,506   2,278 
Loss (gain) on property disposals  1,779   (6,052)
Loss (gain) on equity method investments  (7)  328 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Trade accounts and other receivables  88,340   (19,007)
Inventories  134,521   12,602 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (33,303)  17,776 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  126,672   (68,677)
Income taxes  109,369   (8,878)
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations  26,052   (9,993)
Other operating assets and liabilities  (28,747)  (30,688)
Cash provided by operating activities  1,990,127   677,877 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment  (476,153)  (543,816)
Proceeds from property disposals  15,356   19,784 
Proceeds from insurance recoveries     20,681 
Cash used in investing activities  (460,797)  (503,351)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings, and finance lease obligations  (152,120)  (1,616,321)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings     1,768,236 
Proceeds from contribution (payment of distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS
USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation		  1,425   (1,592)
Payment on early extinguishment of debt  (200)  (13,780)
Payment of capitalized loan costs  (16)  (19,816)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (150,911)  116,727 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (66,484)  5,211 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  1,311,935   296,464 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year  731,223   434,759 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $2,043,158  $731,223 
Supplemental Disclosure Information:    
Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $182,040  $131,205 
Income taxes paid  197,557   19,749 
 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
 
Selected Financial Information
 
(Unaudited)
 

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) loss on settlement of pension from plan termination, (5) inventory write-down as a result of hurricane, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (In thousands)
Net income $235,772  $134,211  $1,087,223  $322,317
Add:        
Interest expense, net(a)  22,776   54,505   88,509   166,621
Income tax expense  40,725   22,417   325,046   42,905
Depreciation and amortization  111,854   112,486   433,622   419,900
EBITDA  411,127   323,619   1,934,400   951,743
Add:        
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)  (2,785)  (22,892)  (10,025)  20,570
Litigation settlements(c)  95,038   4,700   167,228   39,400
Restructuring activities losses(d)  11,318   5,661   93,388   44,345
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)  10,940      21,649   
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)        8,075   
Minus:        
Property insurance recoveries(g)     2,038      21,124
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest  (82)  (442)  785   743
Adjusted EBITDA $525,720  $309,492  $2,213,930  $1,034,191


(a)Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d)Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
(g)This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
  


The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the 12 months ended December 29, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 29, 2024.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended LTM Ended December 29, 2024
   March 31, 2024
   June 30, 2024  September 29, 2024  December 29, 2024  
  (In thousands)  
Net income $174,938  $326,523  $349,990  $235,772  $1,087,223 
Add:          
Interest expense, net  30,897   15,338   19,498   22,776   88,509 
Income tax expense  52,062   100,650   131,609   40,725   325,046 
Depreciation and amortization  103,350   107,948   110,470   111,854   433,622 
EBITDA  361,247   550,459   611,567   411,127   1,934,400 
Add:          
Foreign currency transaction gains  (4,337)  (2,225)  (678)  (2,785)  (10,025)
Litigation settlements  940   71,250      95,038   167,228 
Restructuring activities losses  14,559   36,675   30,836   11,318   93,388 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination        10,709   10,940   21,649 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane        8,075      8,075 
Minus:          
Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interest		  517   220   130   (82)  785 
Adjusted EBITDA $371,892  $655,939  $660,379  $525,720  $2,213,930 
 


EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (In thousands, except percent of net sales)
Net income $235,772  $134,211  $1,087,223  $322,317 5.39% 2.96% 6.08% 1.86%
Add:                
Interest expense, net  22,776   54,505   88,509   166,621 0.52% 1.20% 0.50% 0.96%
Income tax expense  40,725   22,417   325,046   42,905 0.93% 0.50% 1.82% 0.25%
Depreciation and amortization  111,854   112,486   433,622   419,900 2.56% 2.48% 2.43% 2.42%
EBITDA  411,127   323,619   1,934,400   951,743 9.40% 7.14% 10.82% 5.48%
Add:                
Foreign currency transaction
losses (gains)		  (2,785)  (22,892)  (10,025)  20,570 (0.05)% (0.50)% (0.06)% 0.13%
Litigation settlements  95,038   4,700   167,228   39,400 2.17% 0.10% 0.92% 0.21%
Restructuring activities losses  11,318   5,661   93,388   44,345 0.26% 0.13% 0.52% 0.26%
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination  10,940      21,649    0.25% % 0.12% %
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane        8,075    % % 0.05% %
Minus:                
Property insurance recoveries     2,038      21,124 % 0.05% % 0.12%
Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interest		  (82)  (442)  785   743 % (0.01)% % %
Adjusted EBITDA $525,720  $309,492  $2,213,930  $1,034,191 12.03% 6.83% 12.37% 5.96%
                 
Net sales $4,372,064  $4,528,302  $17,878,291  $17,362,217        
 


Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total
 (In thousands) (In thousands)
Net income$139,647  $74,189  $21,936  $235,772  $76,321  $46,181  $11,709  $134,211 
Add:               
Interest expense, net(a) 33,518   (5,262)  (5,480)  22,776   66,779   (1,458)  (10,816)  54,505 
Income tax expense (benefit) 21,895   1,367   17,463   40,725   4,047   18,635   (265)  22,417 
Depreciation and amortization 70,612   36,141   5,101   111,854   68,004   38,707   5,775   112,486 
EBITDA 265,672   106,435   39,020   411,127   215,151   102,065   6,403   323,619 
Add:               
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (1)  (612)  (2,172)  (2,785)  (19,594)  (3,355)  57   (22,892)
Litigation settlements(c) 95,038         95,038   4,700         4,700 
Restructuring activities losses(d)    11,318      11,318      5,661      5,661 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e) 10,940         10,940             
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)                       
Minus:               
Property insurance recoveries(g)                1,921   117   2,038 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest       (82)  (82)        (442)  (442)
Adjusted EBITDA$371,649  $117,141  $36,930  $525,720  $200,257  $102,450  $6,785  $309,492 


(a)Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d)Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
(g)This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
  


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                
 Year Ended Year Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total
 (In thousands) (In thousands)
Net income$719,595  $176,421  $191,207  $1,087,223  $32,520  $114,666  $175,131  $322,317
Add:               
Interest expense, net(a) 133,784   (13,996)  (31,279)  88,509   194,013   (2,928)  (24,464)  166,621
Income tax expense (benefit) 237,550   10,750   76,746   325,046   (5,848)  23,378   25,375   42,905
Depreciation and amortization 270,618   140,993   22,011   433,622   255,052   142,190   22,658   419,900
EBITDA 1,361,547   314,168   258,685   1,934,400   475,737   277,306   198,700   951,743
Add:               
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (1)  (665)  (9,359)  (10,025)  35,433   (2,520)  (12,343)  20,570
Litigation settlements(c) 167,228         167,228   39,400         39,400
Restructuring activities losses(d)    93,388      93,388      44,345      44,345
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e) 21,649         21,649            
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f) 8,075         8,075            
Minus:               
Property insurance recoveries(g)             19,086   1,921   117   21,124
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest       785   785         743   743
Adjusted EBITDA$1,558,498  $406,891  $248,541  $2,213,930  $531,484  $317,210  $185,497  $1,034,191


(a)Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b)Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c)This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d)Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e)This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.
(f)This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
(g)This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
  


Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, U.S. operations$205,752  $128,353  $1,113,001  $238,894 
Litigation settlements 95,038   4,700   167,228   39,400 
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane       8,075    
Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations$300,790  $133,053  $1,288,304  $278,294 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 11.5%  5.0%  12.1%  2.8%
        
GAAP operating income, Europe operations$68,983  $57,568  $169,693  $128,151 
Restructuring activities losses 11,318   5,661   93,388   44,345 
Adjusted operating income, Europe operations$80,301  $63,229  $263,081  $172,496 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 6.4%  4.7%  5.1%  3.3%
        
GAAP operating income, Mexico operations$31,916  $(1,621) $223,375  $155,455 
No adjustments           
Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations$31,916  $(1,621) $223,375  $155,455 
        
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 6.4% (0.3)%  10.6%  7.3%
 


Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations7.9% 4.8% 10.5% 2.4%
Litigation settlements3.6% 0.2% 1.5% 0.4%
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane% % 0.1% %
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations11.5% 5.0% 12.1% 2.8%
        
GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations5.5% 4.3% 3.3% 2.5%
Restructuring activities losses0.9% 0.4% 1.8% 0.8%
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations6.4% 4.7% 5.1% 3.3%
        
GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations6.4% (0.3)% 10.6% 7.3%
No adjustments% % % %
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations6.4% (0.3)% 10.6% 7.3%
 


Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 29,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 29,
2024		 December 31,
2023
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's$235,854  $134,653  $1,086,438  $321,574 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (2,785)  (22,892)  (10,025)  20,570 
Litigation settlements 95,038   4,700   167,228   39,400 
Restructuring activities losses 11,318   5,661   93,388   44,345 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination 10,940      21,649    
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane       8,075    
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized
as a component of interest expense(a)		    20,694   (11,211)  20,694 
Minus:       
Property insurance recoveries    2,038      21,124 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact 350,365   140,778   1,355,542   425,459 
Net tax impact of adjustments(b) (28,620)  (1,482)  (66,057)  (25,140)
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's$321,745  $139,296  $1,289,485  $400,319 
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,070   237,465   237,800   237,297 
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share$1.35  $0.59  $5.42  $1.69 


(a)The gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2024 was due to the bond repurchases. The loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2023 was due to the repurchase of the Senior Notes due 2027.
(b)Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.
  


Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
 (In thousands, except per share data)
U.S. GAAP EPS$0.99  $0.57  $4.57  $1.36 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (0.01)  (0.10)  (0.04)  0.09 
Litigation settlements 0.40   0.02   0.70   0.16 
Restructuring activities losses 0.05   0.02   0.39   0.19 
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination 0.05      0.09    
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane       0.03    
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense    0.09   (0.05)  0.08 
Minus:       
Property insurance recoveries    0.01      0.09 
Adjusted EPS attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact 1.48   0.59   5.69   1.79 
Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.13)     (0.27)  (0.10)
Adjusted EPS$1.35  $0.59  $5.42  $1.69 
        
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 238,070   237,465   237,800   237,297 

(a)        Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by country of origin:        
U.S. $2,613,241 $2,660,649  $10,629,929 $10,027,742 
Europe  1,259,176  1,341,103   5,136,747  5,203,322 
Mexico  499,647  526,550   2,111,615  2,131,153 
Total net sales $4,372,064 $4,528,302  $17,878,291 $17,362,217 
         
Sources of cost of sales by country of origin:        
U.S. $2,231,746 $2,461,255  $9,065,837 $9,505,258 
Europe  1,135,385  1,233,572   4,675,080  4,828,623 
Mexico  451,671  512,427   1,824,607  1,909,721 
Elimination    1     214 
Total cost of sales $3,818,802 $4,207,255  $15,565,524 $16,243,816 
         
Sources of gross profit by country of origin:        
U.S. $381,495 $199,394  $1,564,092 $522,484 
Europe  123,791  107,531   461,667  374,699 
Mexico  47,976  14,123   287,008  221,432 
Elimination    (1)    (214)
Total gross profit $553,262 $321,047  $2,312,767 $1,118,401 
         
Sources of operating income (loss) by country of origin:        
U.S. $205,752 $128,353  $1,113,001 $238,894 
Europe  68,983  57,568   169,693  128,151 
Mexico  31,916  (1,621)  223,375  155,455 
Elimination    (1)    (214)
Total operating income $306,651 $184,299  $1,506,069 $522,286 