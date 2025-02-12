Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2025 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 19, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 19, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 12, 2025, the Company had 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 90,344,128 shares of common stock outstanding, As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.


RMBS Valuation Characteristics 
($ in thousands)                                                
                                     Realized    
                                  Realized  Nov-24 -    
                                  Jan-25  Jan-25    
                  Net          Weighted  CPR  CPR    
                  Weighted          Average  (1-Month)  (3-Month)  Modeled Interest 
  Current  Fair  % of  Current  Average          Maturity  (Reported  (Reported  Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Type Face  Value  Portfolio  Price  Coupon  GWAC  Age  (Months)  in Feb)  in Feb)  (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                
30yr 3.0 $887,865  $768,917   13.69%  86.60   3.00%  3.48%  47   306   5.8%  6.6% $23,425  $(23,693)
30yr 3.5  174,490   156,934   2.79%  89.94   3.50%  4.04%  59   288   5.4%  5.9%  4,486   (4,521)
30yr 4.0  522,535   479,803   8.54%  91.82   4.00%  4.78%  36   320   2.8%  4.3%  12,775   (13,411)
30yr 4.5  302,188   285,596   5.09%  94.51   4.50%  5.44%  31   325   4.9%  7.6%  6,477   (6,945)
30yr 5.0  571,127   553,519   9.86%  96.92   5.00%  5.94%  26   329   7.4%  6.2%  11,914   (12,969)
30yr 5.5  580,027   577,435   10.28%  99.55   5.50%  6.47%  12   345   4.6%  4.6%  11,753   (13,147)
30yr 6.0  1,191,167   1,209,426   21.54%  101.53   6.00%  6.98%  13   342   6.0%  7.8%  19,215   (22,516)
30yr 6.5  1,207,302   1,247,854   22.22%  103.36   6.50%  7.43%  10   346   5.7%  10.1%  14,480   (18,205)
30yr 7.0  305,454   320,224   5.70%  104.84   7.00%  7.94%  15   337   18.8%  25.6%  2,837   (3,584)
30yr Total  5,742,155   5,599,708   99.73%  97.52   5.21%  6.06%  23   331   6.2%  8.2%  107,362   (118,991)
Total Pass-Through MBS  5,742,155   5,599,708   99.73%  97.52   5.21%  6.06%  23   331   6.2%  8.2%  107,362   (118,991)
Structured MBS                                                
IO 20yr 4.0  6,870   636   0.01%  9.27   4.00%  4.57%  157   77   9.2%  9.3%  4   (4)
IO 30yr 3.0  2,588   308   0.01%  11.91   3.00%  3.64%  120   230   0.7%  0.9%  1   (2)
IO 30yr 4.0  70,724   13,399   0.24%  18.95   4.00%  4.60%  125   226   4.7%  5.6%  (124)  74 
IO 30yr 4.5  3,092   567   0.01%  18.34   4.50%  4.99%  175   171   8.3%  8.1%  -   (1)
IO 30yr 5.0  1,664   340   0.01%  20.40   5.00%  5.37%  175   173   36.5%  19.1%  (2)  - 
IO Total  84,938   15,250   0.27%  17.95   4.01%  4.59%  130   211   5.7%  6.1%  (121)  67 
IIO 30yr 4.0  21,763   172   0.00%  0.79   0.00%  4.40%  88   260   0.5%  0.5%  94   (62)
Total Structured RMBS  106,701   15,422   0.27%  14.45   3.19%  4.55%  122   221   4.6%  5.0%  (27)  5 
                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets $5,848,856  $5,615,130   100.00%      5.17%  6.03%  25   329   6.2%  8.2% $107,335  $(118,986)



    Hedge Modeled Interest 
  Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
5-Year Treasury Future(2) $(277,500)Mar-25 $(5,584) $5,498 
10-Year Treasury Future(3) $(193,500)Mar-25 $(6,177) $5,966 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) $(117,500)Mar-25 $(5,189) $4,951 
Swaps  (3,386,800)May-31  (91,761)  88,467 
Hedge Total $(3,975,300)  $(108,711) $104,882 
Rate Shock Grand Total      $(1,376) $(14,104)


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.39 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $295.2 million.
(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.84 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $210.6 million .
(4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.38 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $130.9 million.



RMBS Assets by Agency        
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of January 31, 2025        
Fannie Mae $3,978,208   70.8%
Freddie Mac  1,636,923   29.2%
Total Mortgage Assets $5,615,131   100.0%


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test 
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of January 31, 2025        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $200,372   3.6%
Whole Pool Assets  5,414,759   96.4%
Total Mortgage Assets $5,615,131   100.0%



Borrowings By Counterparty                 
($ in thousands)                 
          Weighted  Weighted  
      % of  Average  Average  
  Total  Total  Repo  Maturity Longest
As of January 31, 2025 Borrowings  Debt  Rate  in Days Maturity
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. $336,704   6.3%  4.42%  16 2/24/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  318,047   6.0%  4.44%  26 2/27/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  295,020   5.5%  4.42%  18 2/18/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.  291,347   5.5%  4.43%  18 3/28/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co  270,979   5.1%  4.45%  27 2/28/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  270,124   5.1%  4.45%  21 2/21/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  266,646   5.0%  4.45%  20 2/20/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo  250,076   4.7%  4.45%  56 3/28/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  247,994   4.7%  4.46%  38 3/10/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  242,454   4.6%  4.43%  48 3/24/2025
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  233,790   4.4%  4.48%  7 2/27/2025
South Street Securities, LLC  228,248   4.3%  4.45%  35 4/29/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  221,243   4.2%  4.44%  89 5/19/2025
Clear Street LLC  209,391   3.9%  4.52%  48 3/20/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  208,451   3.9%  4.47%  44 3/21/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC  205,471   3.9%  4.45%  48 3/20/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  201,481   3.8%  4.49%  13 2/18/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  199,237   3.7%  4.45%  24 2/24/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.  197,637   3.7%  4.44%  48 3/28/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia  192,152   3.6%  4.45%  49 3/21/2025
Bank of Montreal  189,078   3.6%  4.45%  24 2/24/2025
Banco Santander SA  141,954   2.7%  4.44%  18 2/18/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  70,278   1.3%  4.45%  18 2/18/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  28,789   0.5%  4.46%  13 2/13/2025
Total Borrowings $5,316,591   100.0%  4.45%  32 5/19/2025


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


