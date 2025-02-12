Precision Drilling Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Unaudited Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain on acquisition, loss on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, loss on asset decommissioning, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending, Working Capital and Total Long-term Financial Liabilities. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See “Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release.

Financial Highlights and 2025 Capital Allocation Plans

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $468 million, an 8% decrease from 2023 as activity increases in Canadian drilling, well servicing, and international were more than offset by lower activity and day rates in the U.S.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $121 million in the quarter and included $15 million of share-based compensation charges, $4 million for rig reactivation costs and $4 million of non-recurring charges. In 2023, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million and included share-based compensation charges of $13 million.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $15 million or $1.06 per share in the fourth quarter compared to $147 million or $10.42 per share as net earnings in 2023 included an income tax recovery of $69 million and a gain on acquisition of $26 million.

In 2024, we invested $217 million into our fleet and infrastructure, including multiple contracted rig upgrades and the strategic purchase of drill pipe for use in 2025. We expect to invest $225 million into our fleet and infrastructure in 2025, which may fluctuate with activity levels and customer contract upgrade opportunities.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, we achieved our annual debt reduction and return of shareholder capital targets, reducing debt by $176 million and repurchasing $75 million of common shares while building cash by $20 million. Precision has consistently met or exceeded its capital allocation goals since implementation in 2016.

For 2025, we expect to reduce debt by at least $100 million in 2025 and have increased our long-term debt reduction target to $700 million and extended our debt reduction period to 2027. In 2025, we plan to increase direct shareholder returns to 35% to 45% of free cash flow, before debt repayments. To the extent excess cash is generated these allocations may be increased.

Operational Highlights

Demand for our services continues to be strong and in 2024 our Canadian and international drilling rig utilization days increased 12% and 37%, respectively, while our well servicing rig operating hours increased 26% over 2023.

In the fourth quarter, Canada's activity averaged 65 active drilling rigs versus 64 in the same quarter last year. Our Super Triple and Super Single rigs remain in high demand and are nearly fully utilized. Canadian revenue per utilization day was $35,675, up from $34,616 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our U.S. activity has remained relatively consistent since mid-2024. We averaged 34 drilling rigs in the fourth quarter with revenue per utilization day of US$30,991 versus 45 drilling rigs at US$34,452 in 2023's fourth quarter.

International activity increased 6% over the same period last year while revenue per utilization day was US$49,636 compared to US$49,872 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Service rig operating hours in the fourth quarter totaled 59,834, representing a 6% increase over the same quarter last year partially driven by the CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC) acquisition in November of 2023.

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Through 2024 Precision demonstrated remarkable market resilience despite weaker than expected U.S. customer demand and late year customer budget exhaustion in Canada. We continued our long-term record of meeting or exceeding our capital allocation targets every year since 2016 with $176 million of debt reduction, $75 million of share buybacks, while increasing our cash balance by $20 million. In the fourth quarter, approximately $8 million of reactivation costs and non-recurring items impacted our financial results, along with slightly lower than expected Canadian customer demand. Despite these fourth quarter headwinds we continued investing in our core business lines, including purchasing approximately $18 million of drill pipe in advance of potential tariffs, investing $3 million to begin reactivating two idle Canadian Super Single rigs to meet demand in 2025, and upgrading one rig for Canadian heavy oil pad drilling opportunities.

“The outlook for Canada remains very strong given robust heavy oil activity following the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in May 2024 and the imminent startup of LNG Canada in mid-2025. My enthusiasm is further underpinned by the pace of rig reactivations following the seasonal Christmas break and the stable winter activity we have experienced to date with 81 rigs working since mid-January. The uncertainty introduced by potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian oil and gas exports, has been tempered and we have not experienced any change in customer demand or their longer-term capital spending plans.

“In Canada, our drilling utilization days increased 12% over 2023 and our Super Triple and Super Single rigs, which represent approximately 80% of our Canadian fleet, are nearly fully utilized. Demand for our Super Triple fleet, which is the preferred rig for Montney drilling, is driven by robust condensate fundamentals and the startup of LNG Canada this year. Demand for our Super Single fleet is driven by increased activity in heavy oil targeted areas as customers are benefiting from improved commodity pricing, following the startup of Trans Mountain, and a softening Canadian dollar.

“Internationally, our drilling utilization days increased 37% in 2024 following the recertification and reactivation of four rigs in 2023. In 2024, we had eight rigs working on term contracts, five in Kuwait and three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The majority of these rigs are under five-year term contracts that extend into 2027 and 2028, providing predictable cash flow for the next few years.

“In our Completion and Production Services business, our well servicing operating hours increased 26% over 2023 levels following the successful integration of CWC, where we achieved significant operating synergies. Our Completion and Production Services Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year over year, which was slightly below our expectation due to late year customer budget exhaustion impacting our activity and rental business. I am very pleased with how we have transformed our Completion and Production Services business with two strategic tuck-in acquisitions. The High Arctic and CWC acquisitions more than doubled our Completion and Production revenue and Adjusted EBITDA since 2021 and solidified Precision as the premier well service provider in Canada.

“During the year, Precision generated $482 million of cash provided by operations, allowing us to meet our capital return targets and invest $217 million into our fleet and infrastructure, which included multiple drilling rig upgrades and the strategic purchase of drill pipe for use in 2025. We expect to invest approximately $225 million in 2025, which reflects a weaker Canadian dollar and includes expected customer funded upgrades across our North American operations, including approximately $30 million in US fleet upgrades for customers targeting extended reach laterals.

“With sustained free cash flow as a key differentiator of our business, we remain focused on reducing debt and increasing direct returns to shareholders. In 2025, we expect to reduce debt by at least $100 million, reinforcing our commitment to achieving a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1) of below 1.0 times. As we continue to realize the benefits of lower debt levels, we have increased our long-term debt reduction target by $100 million to $700 million and extended the debt reduction period by one year to 2027. In 2025, our goal is to increase our direct capital returns to shareholders by allocating 35% to 45% of free cash flow, before debt repayments, while continuing to move towards 50% of free cash flow thereafter, with excess cash potentially used to increase these allocations.

“I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to serving our customers, and our shareholders for their continued support. With positive long-term fundamentals associated with global oil and natural gas demand and particularly the unique fundamentals driving drilling activity in our core geographic markets, I am confident we will continue to drive shareholder value," concluded Mr. Neveu.

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."





SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 468,171 506,871 (7.6 ) 1,902,328 1,937,854 (1.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 120,526 151,231 (20.3 ) 521,221 611,118 (14.7 ) Net earnings 14,930 146,722 (89.8 ) 111,330 289,244 (61.5 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders 14,795 146,722 (89.9 ) 111,195 289,244 (61.6 ) Cash provided by operations 162,791 170,255 (4.4 ) 482,083 500,571 (3.7 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 120,535 145,189 (17.0 ) 463,372 533,409 (13.1 ) Cash used in investing activities 61,954 57,627 7.5 202,986 214,784 (5.5 ) Capital spending by spend category(1) Expansion and upgrade 21,565 24,459 (11.8 ) 52,066 63,898 (18.5 ) Maintenance and infrastructure 37,335 54,388 (31.4 ) 164,632 162,851 1.1 Proceeds on sale (8,570 ) (3,117 ) 174.9 (30,395 ) (23,841 ) 27.5 Net capital spending(1) 50,330 75,730 (33.5 ) 186,303 202,908 (8.2 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders per share: Basic 1.06 10.42 (89.8 ) 7.81 21.03 (62.8 ) Diluted 1.06 9.81 (89.2 ) 7.81 19.53 (60.0 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,982 14,084 (0.7 ) 14,229 13,754 3.5 Diluted 13,987 15,509 (9.8 ) 14,234 15,287 (6.9 )

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”

Operating Highlights

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Contract drilling rig fleet 214 214 - 214 214 - Drilling rig utilization days: U.S. 3,084 4,138 (25.5 ) 12,969 17,961 (27.8 ) Canada 6,018 5,909 1.8 23,685 21,156 12.0 International 736 693 6.2 2,928 2,132 37.3 Revenue per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 30,991 34,452 (10.0 ) 32,531 35,040 (7.2 ) Canada (Cdn$) 35,675 34,616 3.1 34,797 33,151 5.0 International (US$) 49,636 49,872 (0.5 ) 51,227 50,840 0.8 Operating costs per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 21,698 21,039 3.1 22,009 20,401 7.9 Canada (Cdn$) 21,116 19,191 10.0 20,424 19,225 6.2 Service rig fleet 170 183 (7.1 ) 170 183 (7.1 ) Service rig operating hours 59,834 56,683 5.6 254,224 201,627 26.1

Drilling Activity

Average for the quarter ended 2023 Average for the quarter ended 2024 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Average Precision active rig count(1): U.S. 60 51 41 45 38 36 35 34 Canada 69 42 57 64 73 49 72 65 International 5 5 6 8 8 8 8 8 Total 134 98 104 117 119 93 115 107

(1) Average number of drilling rigs working or moving.

Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023(2) Working capital(1) 162,592 136,872 Cash 73,771 54,182 Long-term debt 812,469 914,830 Total long-term financial liabilities(1) 888,173 995,849 Total assets 2,956,315 3,019,035 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1) 0.33 0.37

(1) See "FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS."

(2) Comparative period figures were restated due to a change in accounting policy. See "CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY."

Summary for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue decreased to $468 million compared with $507 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of lower U.S. activity and day rates, partially offset by higher Canadian and international activity.

Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million in the quarter and included $15 million of share-based compensation charges, $4 million for rig reactivation costs and $4 million of non-recurring charges. In 2023, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million and included share-based compensation of $13 million. Please refer to “Other Items” later in this news release for additional information on share-based compensation charges.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 26% as compared with 30% in 2023.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $15 million compared to $147 million in the same quarter last year as net earnings in 2023 included an income tax recovery of $69 million and a gain on acquisition of $26 million.

Generated cash provided by operations of $163 million, reduced debt by $25 million through the partial redemption of our 2026 unsecured senior notes and repayment of our U.S. Real Estate Credit Facility, repurchased $25 million of common shares under our Normal Course Issuer Bid ( NCIB ), and ended the quarter with $74 million of cash and more than $575 million of available liquidity.

), and ended the quarter with $74 million of cash and more than $575 million of available liquidity. U.S. revenue per utilization day, excluding the impact of idle but contracted rigs was US$30,813 compared with US$32,819 in 2023, a decrease of 6%. Sequentially, revenue per utilization day, excluding idle but contracted rigs, was down 6% compared with the third quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter U.S. revenue per utilization day was US$30,991 compared with US$34,452 in 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of lower fleet average day rates, idle but contracted rig revenue and recoverable costs. We recognized US$1 million of revenue from idle but contracted rigs in the quarter as compared with US$7 million in 2023.

U.S. operating costs per utilization day increased to US$21,698 compared with US$21,039 in 2023. The increase was mainly due to higher rig operating costs and fixed costs spread over lower activity, offset by lower recoverable costs and repairs and maintenance. Sequentially, operating costs per utilization day were down 2% due to lower recoverable costs.

Canadian revenue per utilization day was $35,675, an increase from the $34,616 realized in 2023 due to higher average day rates and recoverable costs. Sequentially, revenue per utilization day increased $3,350 due to higher boiler revenue and higher fleet-wide average day rates.

Canadian operating costs per utilization day increased to $21,116, compared with $19,191 in 2023, resulting from higher repairs and maintenance, rig reactivation costs and impact of labour rate increases. Sequentially, daily operating costs increased $1,668 and were the result of higher labour expenses due to rate increases, recoverable expenses and repairs and maintenance.

Internationally, fourth quarter revenue increased 6% from 2023 as we realized revenue of US$37 million versus US$35 million in the prior year. Our higher revenue was primarily the result of a 6% increase in activity, which was negatively impacted by a planned rig recertification accounting for 21 non-billable utilization days in October. International revenue per utilization day was US$49,636 compared with US$49,872 in 2023.

Completion and Production Services revenue was $69 million, an increase of $6 million from 2023, as our fourth quarter service rig operating hours increased 6%, reflecting the successful integration of the CWC acquisition in November 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $35 million as compared with $39 million in 2023 primarily due to lower non-recurring costs associated with our CWC acquisition in 2023, partially offset by higher share-based compensation charges.

Net finance charges were $16 million, a decrease of $3 million compared with 2023 as a result of lower interest expense on our outstanding debt balance.

Capital expenditures were $59 million compared with $79 million in 2023 and by spend category included $22 million for expansion and upgrades and $37 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $6 million as compared with a recovery of $69 million in 2023. During the fourth quarter, we continue to not recognize deferred tax assets on certain international operating losses.



Summary for the year ended December 31, 2024:

Revenue for the year was $1,902 million, comparable with 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $521 million as compared with $611 million in 2023. Our lower Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributed to decreased U.S. drilling results and $13 million of higher share-based compensation, partially offset by the strengthening of Canadian and international results.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $111 million compared to $289 million in the prior year. Our lower current year net earnings was due to the impact of decreased U.S. drilling results, higher income tax expense of $67 million and the gain on acquisition of $26 million recognized in 2023.

Cash provided by operations was $482 million as compared with $501 million in 2023. Funds provided by operations were $463 million, a decrease of $70 million from the comparative period.

General and administrative costs were $132 million, an increase of $10 million from 2023 primarily due to higher share-based compensation charges.

Net finance charges were $70 million, $14 million lower than 2023 due to our lower interest expense on our outstanding debt balance.

Capital expenditures were $217 million in 2024, a decrease of $10 million from 2023. Capital spending by spend category included $52 million for expansion and upgrades and $165 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.

Reduced debt by $176 million from the partial redemption of our 2026 unsecured senior notes and repayment of our Canadian and U.S. Real Estate Credit Facilities.

Repurchased $75 million of common shares under our NCIB.



STRATEGY

Precision’s vision is to be globally recognized as the High Performance, High Value provider of land drilling services. We work toward this vision by defining and measuring our results against strategic priorities that we establish at the beginning of every year.

Below we summarize the results of our 2024 strategic priorities:

Concentrate organizational efforts on leveraging our scale and generating free cash flow. Generated cash provided from operations of $482 million, allowing us to meet our debt reduction and share repurchase goals and build our cash balance by $20 million.

Increased utilization of our Super Single and tele double rigs, driving Canadian drilling activity up 12% over 2023.

Successfully integrated our 2023 CWC acquisition, increasing Completion and Production Services operating hours and Adjusted EBITDA 26% and 30%, respectively, year over year. Achieved our $20 million annual synergies target from the acquisition.

Internationally, increased our activity 37% year over year and realized US$150 million of contract drilling revenue compared to US$108 million in 2023. Reduce debt by between $150 million and $200 million and allocate 25% to 35% of free cash flow before debt repayments for share repurchases. Reduced debt by $176 million and ended the year with a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.4 times. On track to achieve a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.0 times.

Returned $75 million to shareholders through share repurchases, achieving the midpoint of our target range.

Renewed our NCIB in September, allowing repurchases of up to 10% of the public float. Continue to deliver operational excellence in drilling and service rig operations to strengthen our competitive position and extend market penetration of our AlphaTM and EverGreenTM products. Increased our Canadian drilling rig utilization days and well service rig operating hours year over year, maintaining our position as the leading provider of high-quality and reliable services in Canada.

Invested $52 million in expansion and upgrade capital to enhance our drilling rigs.

Nearly doubled our EverGreen TM revenue year over year.

revenue year over year. Continued to expand our EverGreenTM product offering on our Super Single rigs with LED mast lighting and hydrogen injection systems.

