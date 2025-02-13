FSIS Recall Release 005-2025 - Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2025 – Common Sense Soap, a North Walpole, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 33,899 pounds of beef tallow that was processed, packaged, and labeled on behalf of Lady May Tallow without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The beef tallow items were produced between Oct. 16, 2024 and Feb. 6, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:





24-fl-oz. glass jar containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”



2-lb. plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”



7.8-8-lb. (1 gal) plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”



16-lb. plastic tub containing “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.”



The products subject to this recall do not bear an USDA mark of inspection. Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products. The beef tallow products were shipped by Lady May to wholesalers and retail locations nationwide.



FSIS discovered the problem following notification about the beef tallow products by a local health department. It was determined that Lady May Tallow contracted Common Sense Soap to process, package, and label the products. The beef tallow products contain a nutrition facts label, leading people to believe that the product is safe for human consumption. Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to produce products intended for human consumption.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chris McDonald, Owner, Lady May Tallow at 601-270-7410 or email at may@ladymaytallow.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



