Dental Intelligence & Straine Partner to Boost Practice Performance & Patient Care

Pleasant Grove, UT , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, a leading provider of analytics and engagement software in the dental industry, has announced an enhanced strategic partnership with Straine Dental Management, a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) offering both management and consulting services, dedicated to optimizing dental practice performance.



With over 200 practices utilizing Dental Intelligence Analytics, Straine Dental has long relied on its innovative platform to accelerate goal achievement for every practice. The partnership now includes Dental Intelligence Engagement and Payments across all Straine Dental Management locations, further streamlining operations, enhancing patient experiences, and improving collections.

Together, Dental Intelligence and Straine bring years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in dental practice management.

“We are thrilled to support Straine in elevating their practices to remarkable new heights,” said Steve Jensen, VP of Business Development at Dental Intelligence. “With the powerful combination of Analytics, Engagement, and Payments, Straine's exceptional team will not only save time but also unlock exciting new pathways for growth.”

This collaboration aims to empower dental practices with a comprehensive suite of tools and expertise to maximize efficiency, boost patient satisfaction and retention, and achieve exceptional financial results.

"Through our partnership with Dental Intelligence, we are redefining patient care across our organization—leveraging cutting-edge tools to streamline operations, enhance communication, and consistently deliver exceptional outcomes at every practice." Kerry Straine, CEO of Straine Dental Management.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From Analytics, to Patient Engagement, and even Insurance, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management is a leading DSO with origins in a thirty-year consulting firm. The company offers a robust suite of management and consulting services, including analytics, leadership development, and practice optimization. Dedicated to collaboration and teamwork, SDM’s mission is to empower dental practices to thrive while delivering superior patient care.

