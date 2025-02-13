Gilde Healthcare announces successful sale of health-IT software company Performation to Enovation, part of Legrand

Exit confirms Gilde's investment strategy of building market-leading healthcare companies that deliver better care at lower cost

Under ownership of Gilde Healthcare’s private equity fund, Performation has evolved into a leading European SaaS healthcare platform through seven strategic acquisitions and product innovations

Revenue more than doubled and profitability increased threefold





Utrecht (the Netherlands), February 13, 2025 - Gilde Healthcare, the specialized healthcare investor, today announces the sale of its portfolio company Performation to Enovation, a provider of digital care solutions and a subsidiary of Legrand. Performation's SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform provides innovative healthcare IT solutions to patients, physicians, hospitals and public healthcare organizations. Performation supports more than 200 healthcare institutions, including all hospitals in the Netherlands, with a growing presence across Europe.

Better care at lower cost is a foundational principle of Gilde’s investment strategy, and Performation exemplifies this mission through its comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions. The company's platform enables healthcare providers to optimize operational efficiency while improving patient outcomes through advanced business intelligence, capacity management, and real-world monitoring solutions.

Since Gilde Healthcare's investment in 2017, Performation has undergone a strategic transformation from a provider of business intelligence tools and consulting services to a comprehensive SaaS platform. Through seven strategic acquisitions and organic product development, the company has significantly expanded beyond hospitals into adjacent healthcare verticals including rehabilitation, mental health and elderly care, establishing operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Performation became an integral part of the Dutch healthcare system facilitating the Dutch infectious disease management infrastructure and by supporting Oncode Accelerator in the development of new innovative cancer therapies.

Hugo de Bruin, General Partner, Private Equity, at Gilde Healthcare, commented: “European healthcare IT is entering a period of accelerated growth, driven by AI and the increasing importance of real-world data. Performation is right at the center of this data eco-system, providing data and valuable insights to healthcare providers and institutions, while keeping the need of the patient front and center. Performation exemplifies our investment strategy of backing visionary companies that align with this shift and bring innovative solutions to scale.”

“During our holding period, we have supported the management team in executing an ambitious buy-and-build strategy while also investing in product development. We are confident that as part of Legrand's connected care ecosystem, Performation will continue its strong growth trajectory.”

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing over €2.6 billion across two fund strategies: Venture&Growth and Private Equity. The Venture&Growth fund of Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies active in digital health, medical technologies (MedTech) and therapeutics, based in Europe and North America. The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare participates in profitable lower mid-market healthcare companies based in North-Western Europe. For more information, visit the company's website at www.gildehealthcare.com

About Performation

Performation is a leading healthcare company that offers smart software solutions to optimize healthcare processes. With more than 25 years of experience, Performation helps healthcare professionals deliver and organize better care by using extensive data and advanced analytics. The company focuses on improving the efficiency and quality of healthcare institutions, particularly hospitals, through real-time monitoring and data-driven insights.

www.performation.nl

About Enovation

For more than 40 years, Enovation has been bringing technology and healthcare together. By facilitating digital cooperation and connections between people, we enable the care of today and the future. In this way, we contribute to a sustainable healthcare system of the future, where the human experience remains central. Thanks to our platform, healthcare providers can focus on what matters most: time and attention for people. Our software supports digital care and collaboration throughout the entire patient journey. From early detection to remote monitoring and everything in between, our platform facilitates integrated care – at every step.

Enovation has been part of Legrand Care since 2024, a division of Legrand

www.enovationgroup.com

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.

https://www.legrandgroup.com

