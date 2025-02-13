Vistin Pharma ASA: Fourth quarter and preliminary 2024 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 13th of February 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the fourth quarter and preliminary results of 2024.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended at MNOK 114 compared to MNOK 111 in Q4 2023. Strong operational performance resulted in more volumes available for sale in the quarter, which increased the sales volume with 11%. 2024 full year revenue ended at MNOK 430 compared to MNOK 438 last year. Sales volume increased by 4% in 2024, even with an unplanned stop on line 2 in Q1.

Fourth quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 28 compared to MNOK 25 in Q4 2023. EBITDA positively affected by increased sales volume and good cost control in the quarter. 2024 full year all-time high EBITDA of MNOK 104 compared to MNOK 86 last year, a 21% increase.

The net profit ended at MNOK 19.4 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Vistin has a strong balance sheet with equity ratio of 80% and net cash position of MNOK 13 as of year-end.

Based on the preliminary 2024 results the Board of Directors will propose for the AGM an ordinary cash dividend of total NOK 1.25 per share, to be paid in June.

Please find the Q4 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

