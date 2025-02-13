Roadside Assistance Market to Reach $52.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Roadside Assistance Market by Service (Towing, Tire Replacement, Fuel Delivery, Jump Start & Pull Start, Lockout/ Replacement Key Service, Winch, Battery Assistance, Trip Routing & Navigational Assistance, and Others), Provider (OEM, Motor Insurance, Independent Service Provider, and Others), and Vehicle (Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "roadside assistance market" was valued at $31.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The roadside assistance market expansion is driven by the increase in number of vehicles on the road, rise in incidents of vehicle breakdowns, and surge in consumer preference for safety & convenience services. Technological advancements such as real-time tracking, mobile apps, and predictive analytics are transforming service delivery. Partnerships between automakers and insurance companies to provide bundled roadside assistance packages further fuel market growth. However, market expansion is challenged by intense competition, price sensitivity, and limited awareness in developing regions. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is creating new opportunities, prompting service providers to adapt their offerings to cater to EV-specific assistance needs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5736

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $31.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $52.5 billion CAGR 5.20% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Service, Provider, Vehicle, and Region Drivers Increase in vehicle ownership Opportunities Increase in technology complexities Restraints Increase in aging vehicle fleet

Buy this Complete Report (329 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roadside-assistance-market/purchase-options

The towing segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By service, the Towing segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the increasing number of vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and mechanical failures that require towing services, particularly as the number of vehicles on the road continues to rise globally. In addition, the convenience of immediate towing assistance and partnerships between roadside assistance providers and towing companies are driving the dominance of this segment.

The Motor Insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By provider, the motor Insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the widespread inclusion of roadside assistance services as part of comprehensive motor insurance policies. As more consumers seek bundled services to simplify their insurance needs, motor insurance companies have become the primary providers of roadside assistance, offering added value to policyholders.

The Commercial Vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By vehicle, the commercial vehicles segment held the highest roadside assistance industry share in 2023. This is attributed to the growing commercial transportation and logistics sector, where fleet operators prioritize minimizing downtime caused by breakdowns. Commercial vehicles, such as trucks and delivery vans, rely heavily on roadside assistance services to maintain operational efficiency and reduce business losses.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

The North America region held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the rapid urbanization, rise in number of vehicle ownership, and expansion in road networks in countries such as China, India, and Japan. In addition, growing awareness of the benefits of roadside assistance services, coupled with government initiatives to improve infrastructure, has propelled the market in this region to dominate.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5736

Leading Market Players: -

Allstate Insurance Company

Agero, Inc.

AAA (American Automobile Association)

Allianz Global Assistance

RAC Group

SOS International

ARC Europe Group

Road America

Viking Assistance Group

Falck A/S

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5736

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global roadside assistance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.