Heineken N.V. announces first tranche of its €1.5 billion share buyback programme

Press release

Amsterdam, 13 February 2025 – Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) [(EURONEXT:HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY)] announces the start of the first €750 million tranche of its €1.5 billion two-year share buyback programme as communicated on 12 February 2025.

Heineken Holding N.V. (Heineken Holding), HEINEKEN's majority shareholder, will participate pro rata to its shareholding in HEINEKEN's share buyback programme on a daily basis, pursuant to an agreement between HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding. The price per HEINEKEN share payable to Heineken Holding will be the volume-weighted average price of the shares acquired by HEINEKEN on market as part of the programme on the relevant day. HEINEKEN and Heineken Holding have entered into an arrangement to ensure Heineken Holding's participation in HEINEKEN's share buyback programme is implemented in conformity with Heineken Holding's articles of association.

The first tranche of the HEINEKEN share buyback programme is expected to be completed no later than 30 January 2026, or so much earlier as the amount dedicated to the first tranche has been spent, barring unforeseen circumstances. All shares that are repurchased under the programme will be cancelled. The share buyback programme may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

The programme will be executed within the existing authority granted in the 25 April 2024 HEINEKEN Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the authority to be granted by future general meetings of HEINEKEN.

The programme will be executed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (as amended, “Market Abuse Regulation”), including, with respect to the repurchase of shares on the market, compliance with the safe harbour provisions for share buybacks.

HEINEKEN will inform the market of the progress of the programme through regular press releases and updates on its website (www.heinekencompany.com/investors).

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlie Paauw Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Corporate Communications Lead Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions with regards to the financial position and results of HEINEKEN’s activities, anticipated developments and other factors. All statements other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information in HEINEKEN’s non-financial reporting, such as HEINEKEN’s emissions reduction and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goals”, “intend”, “may”, “milestones”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “plan”, “probably”, “project”, “risks”, “schedule”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will” and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements, while based on management's current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance since they are subject to numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may change over time, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond HEINEKEN’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as but not limited to future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of raw materials and other goods and services, interest-rate and exchange-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, environmental and physical risks, change in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in HEINEKEN’s publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this press release. HEINEKEN assumes no duty to and does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimates.

