Vaults And Vault Doors Market to Reach $1,484.14, Globally, by 2033 at 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vaults And Vault Doors Market by Type (Vaults and Vault Doors), End User (Banking Sector and Non-Banking Sector), and Lock Type (Electronic, Combination, Redundant Lock, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the vaults and vault doors market was valued at $735.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1484.14 by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Increased demand in emerging markets and rise in demand for security are the factors expected to propel the growth of the vaults and vault doors market. However, the high initial investment costs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, technological advancements in vaults and vault doors are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $735.3 million Market Size in 2033 $1,484.14 million CAGR 7.0% Segments covered Type, End User, Lock Type, and Region Drivers Increased Demand in Emerging Markets Rise in Demand for Security Opportunities Technological Advancements in Vaults and Vault Doors Restraints High Initial Investment Costs





Segment highlights

The vaults segment dominates the market

By type, the vaults segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the vaults and vault doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Its widespread adoption across banking, commercial, and residential sectors for secure storage of valuable assets, cash, and confidential documents. However, the vault doors segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for advanced security infrastructure in high-risk environments such as banks, commercial facilities, and government institutions.

The banking sector segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the banking sector segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the vaults and vault doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the banking sector's important need for secure storage of cash, valuables, and sensitive documents, which propel the segment growth. However, the non-banking sector segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of vaults and vault doors in industries such as retail, hospitality, and government, driven by increasing security concerns, theft prevention, and compliance needs.

The electronic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By lock type, the electronic segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the vaults and vault doors market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to its ability to integrate with modern security systems and offer real-time monitoring. However, the redundant lock segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its superior security features, providing multiple layers of protection against unauthorized access.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to increase in demand for secure storage solutions, coupled with rising concerns over theft and data breaches. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2033, owing to growing need for enhanced security solutions across various sectors, including banking, retail, and manufacturing, along with rising concerns over theft and data protection.

Leading Market Players

American Security

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Gunnebo AB

Kumahira Co., Ltd

Kaso

Wilson Safe Company

Smith Security Safes, Inc.

Pentagon Safes

Fork Knox

Safeguard Safes

Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc.

Vault Pro Inc.

Fichet Group

Overly Door Company,

Vanguard International, Inc.

Safe and Vault Company Limited

Hebei

Yingbo Safe Boxes Co., Ltd.

Seico, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the vaults and vault doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vaults and vault doors market analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing vaults and vault doors market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network and vaults and vault doors market outlook

In-depth analysis of the vaults and vault doors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing vaults and vault doors market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global vaults and vault doors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and vaults and vault doors market growth strategies.

Vaults And Vault Doors Market Key Segments:

By Type

Vaults

Vault Doors

Inswing Vault Doors

Outswing Vault Doors

By End User

Banking Sector

Non-Banking Sector

By Lock Type

Electronic

Combination

Redundant Lock

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

