Casino Group: Casino renews its partnership with Avia Thévenin Ducrot for a further 3 years

Casino renews its partnership with

Avia Thévenin Ducrot for a further 3 years

Paris, 13 February 2025

Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot have announced the renewal of their historic partnership for a further three years. For almost 20 years, the partnership has enabled Casino to offer customers of Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores a varied selection of products under the Casino brand and other major brands, tailored to the needs of travellers.

The partnership covers 46 motorway service stations (including 39 operated under the Casino Express banner) and 41 urban or suburban service stations (including 11 under the Casino Express banner), located in the eastern half of France.

A robust, long-term partnership

The partnership between Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot was first trialled in 2006 and was deployed in 2018. Over the years, it has been steadily consolidated and renewed successively in 2014 and 2019. With this third renewal, Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot are reaffirming their ambition to offer travellers an ever more practical and high-quality range of products aligned with emerging consumer trends.

An increasingly innovative offering tailored to customer needs

Through this partnership, Casino Group will continue to provide Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores in service stations with a comprehensive and competitive range of products and services, including:

- a broad selection of products sold under the Casino brand and other major brands;

- product assortment support, with a focus on innovations suited to the travel retail market;

- optimised logistics support, guaranteeing regular supplies tailored to the specific needs of each site.

A stronger commitment to responsible logistics

As part of their drive to support continuous improvement and environmental responsibility, Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot share a commitment to adjusting delivery plans to suit the specific characteristics and seasonal nature of each service station’s market. The aim is to optimise journeys and reduce the number of kilometres covered by delivery trucks, thereby contributing to more efficient and sustainable logistics.

A forward-looking transformation plan

Magali Daubinet-Salen, Chief Executive Officer of the Casino, Spar and Vival brands, said:

"The renewal of our partnership with Avia Thévenin Ducrot until 2028 illustrates the strength and durability of our relationships with key partners. This follows on from a number of major contracts signed recently with leading players. The renewed partnership confirms the attractiveness and relevance of our offering for players in the convenience retail and travel retail sectors. We are committed to continue innovating and supporting our partners in the development of their networks, so that we can meet consumer needs with increasing effectiveness".

Nicolas Ducrot, Chairman of Thévenin & Ducrot Autoroutes, said:

"The renewal of our contract is fully in line with our values and our commitment to our historic partners. Casino Group's stated objective of strengthening its convenience retail business is a very strong argument in favour of renewing our contract for a further three years.”

