Western Europe Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

The UK, Netherlands, and Germany account for more than 60% of the existing data centers in this region, while Ireland has higher upcoming data centers. Around 30% of rack capacity is concentrated in the UK followed by Germany with more than 20% in the Upcoming data centers

Digital realty and Equinix hold a significant market share in this region. Most of the financial markets of Europe are found in the Western region and hence the highest density of colocation data centers is found here.

Key Market Highlights



This database (excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 965 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 189 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (965 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (189 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Western Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3U Telecom

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech

Advanced MedioMatrix

AIMES

Aire Networks

Aixit

Alpine DC

ANS Group (UKFast)

Aptum

AQ Compute

AQL Data Center

Ar Telecom

Area Project Solutions

Ark Data Centres

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Aruba

ASCO TLC

ASK4

ASP Server

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

Atlas Edge

Atom86

Bancadati SA

BIT

bitNAP

Blue

Bluestar Datacenter

BrainServe

brightsolid

BT BLUE

BT Group

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

CapitaLand

Carrier Colo

Castle IT

Catella (Trinity DC)

CDROM

CELESTE

Cellnex

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CIV

Civicos Networking

CKW

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

LLC

CloudRock

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Contabo

Cork Internet eXchange

CSI PIEMONTE

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DARZ

Data Castle

Data11

Data4 Group

DataBank

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter United

DataCenter Winterthur

Datacenter.com

Datacentreplus

Datagrex

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

dataR

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Datum Datacentres

dc2scale

Decima

DECSIS

Denv-R

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

DOKOM 21

DTiX

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EID LLP

Eircom

Elmec Informatica

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

Eni

envia TEL

Eolas

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

EVF Data Center

EXE.IT SRL SB

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

FirstColo

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Free Pro

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

fullsave

GIB-Solutions

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Great Grey Investments

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

Greenhouse Datacenters

Groupe Asten

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT Communications

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

HostDime

hosTELyon

Hosting-UK (IOMART)

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

Humber Tech Park

Ibercom

IBO

ikoula

Indectron

Indra

INFOMANIAK

Ingenostrum

Interconnect

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

IPTP Networks

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITB2 Datacenters

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

IWB

J Mould

Jaguar Network

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Kwere II

Lancom

Lasercharm

LCL Data Centers

LDeX

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

MAXNOD

Merlin Properties

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nehos

NET-BUILD

Nethits` Telecom

Netiwan

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Nexica - Econocom Group

NIKHEF Hosting

Nixval

nLighten

Node4

Noris Network

NorthC

NOS

NS3

NTS Workspace

NTT DATA

Open Hub Med

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Panattoni

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Portus Data Centers

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Proximity Data Centres

Proximus Datacenter

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

PYUR (HL KOMM)

QTS Realty Trust

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

Rack One

Rackspace Technology

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

Retelit

Safe Hosts Internet

Scaleway Datacenter

SCC

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

Segro

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Serverius

Service Express (Blue Chip)

SFR Business

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Smartdc

Soltia Consulting SL

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)

Stellium Datacenters

SunGard Availability Services

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch Datacenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

T5 Data Centers

TAS

TDF

Telecom Italia

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telstra

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Tissat

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet infrastructures SL

Trusted-Colo

T-Systems

TWLKOM

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI & ISA

Unix-Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres

Vitali

WDC

WIIT AG

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

XL360

Yondr

Zayo Group

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13wcn2

