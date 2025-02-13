Biocides Market Size Worth $13.1 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 4.4%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biocides Market by Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), by End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Home Care, Construction, Agriculture, Healthcare, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "biocides market" was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

The biocides market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in demand for clean water and wastewater treatment, and stringent regulatory standards for hygiene and sanitation. However, high development and registration costs hinder the expansion of the market. Moreover, innovations in eco-friendly and sustainable biocides presents additional opportunities for biocides. As industries and consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental and health impacts of traditional chemical biocides, there is a shift towards developing biocides that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and derived from renewable resources. These innovations include plant-based antimicrobial agents, bio-based formulations, and advanced technologies that enhance the efficiency of biocides while minimizing their ecological footprint.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8.6 Billion Market Size in 2033 $13.1 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for clean water and wastewater treatment Stringent regulatory standards for hygiene and sanitation Opportunity Innovations in eco-friendly and sustainable biocides Restraint High development and registration costs



Non-oxidizing biocides segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By type, the non-oxidizing biocides segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than three-fifths of the global biocides market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The versatility of non-oxidizing biocides in treating microbial contamination in environments with high organic loads enhances their demand. These biocides maintain efficacy even in challenging conditions, such as in the presence of slime or biofilms, where oxidizing agents might be less effective. This versatility, coupled with advancements in biocide formulations that improve performance and reduce toxicity, is driving their adoption across industries.

Water treatment segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on the end-use industry, the water treatment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for one-fifth of the global biocides market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The growing need for clean water, wastewater management, and the treatment of industrial effluents plays a crucial role in the demand for biocides in this segment. In addition, the rise in waterborne diseases and increasing awareness about sanitation further fuel the market for water treatment biocides, driving growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023 representing 4.8% of the CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a significant rise in the demand for biocides, driven by a combination of economic growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion. As countries in the region face challenges related to water scarcity, pollution, and the rising population, there is a growing reliance on biocides to ensure the safety and quality of water. Moreover, governments and industries are investing in advanced water treatment infrastructure, where biocides play a critical role in eliminating harmful microorganisms and maintaining system efficiency.

BASF SE

Clariant

Solvay S.A.

Ecolab

LANXESS

THOR Group Limited

Stepan Company

Kemira

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biocides market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

