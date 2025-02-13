Sealants Global Industry Overview 2021-2023, 2024-2030 with Profiles of 22 Major Companies and Directory of 490 Companies

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sealants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sealants consumption is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% reaching 4.1 million metric tons by 2030. In terms of value, the global sealant market is expected to grow from $16.8 billion in 2024 to $22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5%.



The Sealants market is driven by major growth trends, including the shift from mechanical fasteners to sealant solutions, rapid expansion in construction and infrastructure projects, and advancements in the automotive industry focusing on lightweight and electric vehicles. The growing electronics and electrical sectors and increased renewable energy initiatives further contribute to market demand.

Additionally, growth in healthcare and medical devices, innovation in sealants formulations, and adherence to environmental regulations bolster the market. The need for maintenance and repair across industries and the emergence of new applications create additional opportunities, supporting the strong growth trajectory of the global Sealants market.



Sealants Regional Market Analysis



The global market for Sealants has been, for the purpose of this report, categorized into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World. These regional markets further analyzed for 24 independent countries across North America - The United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand; South America - Argentina and Brazil; and Rest of World - Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates.



Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 47% in 2024, is the largest region for global Sealants market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe forms the second largest market for Sealants worldwide, followed by North America.



Sealants Market Analysis by Chemistry



Sealants market is further segmented by sealants chemistry type consisting of Silicone Sealants, Acrylic Sealants, Polyurethane Sealants, Polysulfide Sealants, Silane Modified Sealants, Butyl Rubber Sealants, Oil-base Sealants and Other Sealants. Silicone Sealants is the largest type in the global market for Sealants by chemistry type with a volume share of 39% in 2024, while Silane Modified Sealants are expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2030.



Sealants Market Analysis by Application



Market for Sealants applications analyzed in this report include Building & Construction, Consumer/DIY, Industrial Assembly and Automotive & Transportation. Building & Construction is the single largest application for Sealants on a global basis, cornering a share of 60% of the total value demand in 2024, though, Industrial Assembly & Other related applications segment is forecast to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 5.7%.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 22 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 490 Companies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Global Sealants End-use Application Market Snapshot

Global Sealants Chemistry Market Snapshot

Key Megatrends Shaping the Global Sealants Industry

Sustainability and Environmental Regulations

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace

Expansion of Electronics and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Medical Applications

Product Outline

Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants

Sealants

Classification of Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Acrylic Sealants

Polyurethane (PUR) Sealants

Polysulfide Sealants

Silane Modified Polymer (SMP) Sealants

Butyl Rubber Sealants

Oil-base Sealants

Other Sealants

Sealants Applications

Assembly Operations

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer/DIY

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (United States)

Arkema Group (Bostik S.A) (France)

Bolton Adhesives (Netherlands)

Chemence Inc. (United States)

Dow Inc. (United States)

DuPont De Nemours Inc. (United States)

Franklin International (United States)

General Sealants Inc. (United States)

H. B. Fuller (United States)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (United States)

Kleiberit SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Meridian Adhesives Group (United States)

Novatech International (Belgium)

Pidilite Industries Ltd (India)

RPM International Inc. (United States)

Sike AG (Switzerland)

Soudal Group (Belgium)

ThreeBond Co.,Ltd. (Japan)

Uniseal Inc. (United States)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS

January 2025

Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan

December 2024

Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia

H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies

Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dowss Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business

September 2024

DuPont Introduces New Product Great Stuffs Wide Spray Foam Sealant

July 2024

Henkel invests in Kurkumbh Site, The Companyss Largest Manufacturing Facility in India

June 2024

H.B. Fuller Acquires HS Butyl Limited

Sika Opened New State-Of-The-Art Plant in Northeast China

Meridian Adhesives Group Announces Acquisition of Bondloc UK Ltd

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application

Sealants End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region

Building & Construction

Consumer/DIY

Industrial Assembly & Other

Automotive & Transportation

Global Sealants Market Overview by Chemistry

Sealants Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region

Silicone Sealants

Acrylic Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants

Polysulfide Sealants

Silane Modified Sealants

Butyl Rubber Sealants

Oil-base Sealants

Other Sealants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92ma41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment