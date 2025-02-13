Sealants Global Industry Overview 2021-2023, 2024-2030 with Profiles of 22 Major Companies and Directory of 490 Companies

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sealants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sealants consumption is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% reaching 4.1 million metric tons by 2030. In terms of value, the global sealant market is expected to grow from $16.8 billion in 2024 to $22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5%.
The Sealants market is driven by major growth trends, including the shift from mechanical fasteners to sealant solutions, rapid expansion in construction and infrastructure projects, and advancements in the automotive industry focusing on lightweight and electric vehicles. The growing electronics and electrical sectors and increased renewable energy initiatives further contribute to market demand.
Additionally, growth in healthcare and medical devices, innovation in sealants formulations, and adherence to environmental regulations bolster the market. The need for maintenance and repair across industries and the emergence of new applications create additional opportunities, supporting the strong growth trajectory of the global Sealants market.
Sealants Regional Market Analysis
The global market for Sealants has been, for the purpose of this report, categorized into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World. These regional markets further analyzed for 24 independent countries across North America - The United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand; South America - Argentina and Brazil; and Rest of World - Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates.
Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 47% in 2024, is the largest region for global Sealants market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe forms the second largest market for Sealants worldwide, followed by North America.
Sealants Market Analysis by Chemistry
Sealants market is further segmented by sealants chemistry type consisting of Silicone Sealants, Acrylic Sealants, Polyurethane Sealants, Polysulfide Sealants, Silane Modified Sealants, Butyl Rubber Sealants, Oil-base Sealants and Other Sealants. Silicone Sealants is the largest type in the global market for Sealants by chemistry type with a volume share of 39% in 2024, while Silane Modified Sealants are expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2030.
Sealants Market Analysis by Application
Market for Sealants applications analyzed in this report include Building & Construction, Consumer/DIY, Industrial Assembly and Automotive & Transportation. Building & Construction is the single largest application for Sealants on a global basis, cornering a share of 60% of the total value demand in 2024, though, Industrial Assembly & Other related applications segment is forecast to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 5.7%.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 22 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 490 Companies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|288
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Global Sealants End-use Application Market Snapshot
- Global Sealants Chemistry Market Snapshot
- Key Megatrends Shaping the Global Sealants Industry
- Sustainability and Environmental Regulations
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
- Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace
- Expansion of Electronics and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Medical Applications
- Product Outline
- Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants
- Sealants
- Classification of Sealants
- Silicone Sealants
- Acrylic Sealants
- Polyurethane (PUR) Sealants
- Polysulfide Sealants
- Silane Modified Polymer (SMP) Sealants
- Butyl Rubber Sealants
- Oil-base Sealants
- Other Sealants
- Sealants Applications
- Assembly Operations
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company (United States)
- Arkema Group (Bostik S.A) (France)
- Bolton Adhesives (Netherlands)
- Chemence Inc. (United States)
- Dow Inc. (United States)
- DuPont De Nemours Inc. (United States)
- Franklin International (United States)
- General Sealants Inc. (United States)
- H. B. Fuller (United States)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (United States)
- Kleiberit SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
- Meridian Adhesives Group (United States)
- Novatech International (Belgium)
- Pidilite Industries Ltd (India)
- RPM International Inc. (United States)
- Sike AG (Switzerland)
- Soudal Group (Belgium)
- ThreeBond Co.,Ltd. (Japan)
- Uniseal Inc. (United States)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS
- January 2025
- Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan
- December 2024
- Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia
- H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies
- Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dowss Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business
- September 2024
- DuPont Introduces New Product Great Stuffs Wide Spray Foam Sealant
- July 2024
- Henkel invests in Kurkumbh Site, The Companyss Largest Manufacturing Facility in India
- June 2024
- H.B. Fuller Acquires HS Butyl Limited
- Sika Opened New State-Of-The-Art Plant in Northeast China
- Meridian Adhesives Group Announces Acquisition of Bondloc UK Ltd
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application
- Sealants End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region
- Building & Construction
- Consumer/DIY
- Industrial Assembly & Other
- Automotive & Transportation
- Global Sealants Market Overview by Chemistry
- Sealants Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region
- Silicone Sealants
- Acrylic Sealants
- Polyurethane Sealants
- Polysulfide Sealants
- Silane Modified Sealants
- Butyl Rubber Sealants
- Oil-base Sealants
- Other Sealants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92ma41
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment