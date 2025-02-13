Growth Trends Shaping the $466M Sheet Face Masks Market, 2030 - Rising Popularity of K-Beauty Products Bodes Well for Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheet Face Masks - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sheet Face Masks was valued at USD 346 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 466.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.





The growth in the global Sheet Face Masks market is driven by several key factors, including rising consumer awareness of skincare, increasing disposable incomes, and the expansion of product offerings by beauty and personal care brands. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising awareness of skincare and the growing emphasis on self-care and wellness. As consumers become more conscious of their skin health, they are increasingly adopting multi-step skincare routines that incorporate a variety of products, including sheet masks. The visible and immediate benefits provided by sheet masks, such as hydration, brightening, and soothing effects, are appealing to consumers seeking quick and noticeable results. This growing interest in skincare is also being fueled by the influence of beauty influencers and skincare experts who educate consumers on the benefits of incorporating sheet masks into their routines, thereby driving market growth.



Another significant driver of market growth is the increasing disposable incomes in developing regions, which are enabling more consumers to invest in premium and specialty skincare products. As economies in regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East experience growth, the middle-class population is expanding, leading to increased spending on personal care and beauty products. This trend is making sheet face masks more accessible to a broader audience, including younger consumers who are willing to experiment with new skincare products. The affordability of sheet masks compared to other skincare treatments, such as facials or spa visits, is also contributing to their popularity, as they offer an inexpensive way to achieve professional-level results at home.



Furthermore, the expansion of product offerings by beauty and personal care brands is driving the growth of the sheet face masks market. Established skincare brands, as well as new entrants, are continuously innovating to introduce new types of sheet masks, such as multi-layered masks, 2-step masks, and even masks infused with gold or activated charcoal, to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers. The use of exotic ingredients like snail mucin, pearl extract, and ginseng, which are known for their skincare benefits, is creating unique product propositions that differentiate brands in a crowded market. Additionally, the growing focus on clean beauty and natural ingredients is encouraging the development of sheet masks that are free from harmful chemicals and allergens, appealing to consumers with sensitive skin or those seeking eco-friendly products. As these trends continue to shape the global beauty industry, the Sheet Face Masks market is poised for robust growth, supported by rising consumer demand for effective skincare solutions, increasing product innovation, and expanding market penetration across different regions and demographics.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Sheet Face Masks market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Cotton, Non-Woven, Hydrogel, Bio-Cellulose, Other Types); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); End-Use (Business-to-Customers, Business-to-Business).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cotton Sheet Face Masks segment, which is expected to reach $184 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Non-Woven Sheet Face Masks segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $90.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $108.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 12 major companies featured in this Sheet Face Masks market report include:

3Lab

BioRepublic SkinCare

DECLEOR

ES Cosmetic USA

Estee Lauder, Inc.

Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

Innisfree Co. Ltd.

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

Lancome Paris

Sephora

The Face Shop Co. Ltd.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Yunos Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $346 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $466.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

