Emergency Lighting Market Research, 2025-2029 & 2034 - A $7.23 Billion Industry, Led by Acuity Brands, Syska LED Lights, Eaton Corporation, Hubbell, and Legrand Group

The emergency lighting market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.74 billion in 2024 to $7.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety regulations, urbanization and infrastructure growth, power outages, fire safety codes, resilience and disaster preparedness.

North America was the largest region in the emergency lighting market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the emergency lighting market during the forecast period.







The emergency lighting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green building practices, IoT integration, smart building solutions, resilience and disaster preparedness, adaptive lighting. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, battery technology advancements, LED technology adoption, centralized monitoring and control, sustainability and energy efficiency.



The anticipated growth in the construction sector is expected to be a driving force behind the expansion of the emergency lighting market. For instance, as per the Indian Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the construction sector is projected to grow by 10.7% in 2022, contributing to the increasing demand for emergency lighting to enhance safety measures on construction sites. Thus, the growth in the construction sector is a key factor propelling the emergency lighting market.



The burgeoning healthcare sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the emergency lighting market. For instance, a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed that Canada's healthcare expenditure increased from $328 billion in 2021 to $331 billion in 2022. This growth underscores the importance of emergency lighting systems in healthcare settings, driving the demand for such solutions in the market.



Major companies in the emergency lighting market are strategically focusing on introducing next-generation solutions to gain a competitive edge. These next-generation solutions aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency lighting systems. For example, Hochiki, a Japan-based manufacturer of fire detection and emergency lighting products, launched FIREscape Nepto in March 2023. This next-generation emergency lighting system complies with BS 5266, featuring an addressable emergency lighting control panel with addressable standalone LED luminaires and exit signs operating at an exceptionally low voltage. FIREscape Nepto, which is backward compatible with earlier FIREscape series panels and devices, stands out by offering continuous self-testing and monitoring. This feature simplifies installation and maintenance, making the system cost-effective while ensuring the safety of occupants.



In February 2024, Myers Emergency Power Systems, a US-based designer and manufacturer of emergency lighting systems, acquired Storage Power Solutions (SPS) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances Myers EPS's market position and supports its dedication to innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Storage Power Solutions (SPS) is a Canada-based provider of highly efficient, reliable, and competitively priced energy storage systems.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Power System: Self-Contained; Central; Hybrid

2) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Battery: Ni-Cd; Ni-MH; LiFePO4; Lead-Acid

4) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Self-Contained: Battery-Powered Emergency Lights; LED Emergency Exit Signs; Self-Contained Emergency Ballasts

2) By Central: Central Battery Systems; Centralized Emergency Lighting Controls; Remote Lighting Units

3) By Hybrid: Hybrid Emergency Lighting Systems; Smart Hybrid Lighting Solutions; Modular Hybrid Emergency Lights



Key Companies Profiled: Acuity Brands Inc.; Syska LED Lights Private Limited; Eaton Corporation plc; Hubbell Incorporated; Legrand Group



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Emergency Lighting Market Report

Acuity Brands Inc.

Syska LED Lights Private Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand Group

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify Holding

Schneider Electric SE

Zumtobel Group AG

Daisalux S.A.U.

Larson Electronics LLC

ABB Group

Beghelli S.p.A.

Fagerhult AB

Glamox AS

HADLER GmbH

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A.

LIGMAN Lighting Co. Ltd.

Lumenpulse Group Inc.

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.

R. STAHL AG

Raytec Ltd.

Safelincs Ltd.

SCHREDER Group

SITEM S.p.A.

Thorlux Lighting

Trilux GmbH & Co. KG

WISKA Hoppmann GmbH

