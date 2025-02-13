Trends Shaping the Cooling Fabrics Market, 2025-2029 & 2034 - Increasing Demand for Sports Apparel, Surge in Air Passenger Travel Benefits Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Fabrics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cooling fabrics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.61 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased sports and outdoor activities, increased focus on health and comfort needs, environmental sustainability, regulatory compliance, and increased research and development. North America was the largest region in the cooling fabrics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to record fastest growth over the forecast period.







The cooling fabrics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on apparel and fashion trends, urbanization and heat islands, climate change adaptation, increasing use in medical and healthcare applications, and growing e-commerce and online retail. Major trends in the forecast period include sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics, apparel and fashion trends, innovative research and development, technological advancements, cutting edge technological solutions.



The growing demand for sports apparel is anticipated to drive the expansion of the cooling fabrics market in the upcoming years. For example, the Sports Apparel Market size is projected to be USD 247.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 342.17 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Consequently, the rising demand for sports apparel is propelling the growth of the cooling fabrics market.



The surge in air passenger travel is poised to contribute to the growth of the cooling fabrics market in the foreseeable future. According to the Civil Aviation Authority in March 2023, the number of passengers traveling to and from UK airports exceeded 224 million in 2022, indicating a substantial increase in air passenger travel. This surge in air travel is a significant factor driving the growth of the cooling fabrics market.



Major players in the cooling fabrics industry are actively engaged in the development of technologically advanced solutions. For instance, in January 2022, HeiQ, a UK-based chemicals company, introduced HeiQ Cool, a unique textile technology providing both instant contact and continuous evaporative cooling. This fabric utilizes a biobased thermo-functional polymer to capture heat, delivering an immediate cool feeling by absorbing melting energy. The dual cooling mechanism regulates skin temperature, offering prolonged comfort by replicating the natural cooling process of the skin. This focus on technological innovation underscores the commitment of major firms to advancing cooling fabrics and enhancing their performance in various applications.



Leading companies in the cooling fabrics industry are directing their efforts toward the development of innovative energy-free cooling membrane materials to meet the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions. In January 2023, SPACECOOL Inc., a Japan-based company specializing in durable and supple film shapes, collaborated with Kanbo Pras Corporation, a Japan-based industrial fabric manufacturer, to introduce a new membrane material crafted from the radiative cooling substance SPACECOOL. This material offers cooling benefits without consuming external energy. The innovative product includes versions bonded to canvas fabric and two other versions attached to tarpaulin fabric.



In July 2024, Boyd Corporation, an Australia-based provider of engineered materials and thermal management solutions, acquired the Durbin Group, which strengthens its expertise in liquid cooling systems, especially for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications. This acquisition aligns with Boyd's goal to meet the growing thermal management needs in next-generation data centers and AI processors. The Durbin Group is a US-based healthcare investment banking firm.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Synthetic; Natural

2) By Textile Type: Woven; Nonwoven; Knitted; Other Textile Types

3) By Application: Sports Apparel; Lifestyle; Protective Wearing; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Synthetic: Polyester Cooling Fabrics; Nylon Cooling Fabrics; Polypropylene Cooling Fabrics; Performance Blends

2) By Natural: Cotton Cooling Fabrics; Bamboo Cooling Fabrics; Tencel (Lyocell) Cooling Fabrics; Wool Cooling Fabrics



Key Companies Profiled: Coolcore LLC; Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holding; Polartec LLC; Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd.; Hong Li Textile Co Ltd



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Cooling Fabrics Market Report

Coolcore LLC

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holding

Polartec LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd.

Hong Li Textile Co Ltd.

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology

Tex-Ray Industrial Co Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Invista

Adidas AG

Sun Dream Enterprise Co Ltd.

Everest Textile Co Ltd.

Nanotex LLC

Singtex Industrial Co Ltd.

Nike Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Balavigna Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Heiq Materials AG

Lee Yaw Textile Co Ltd.

Libolon

Marcel Liebaert NV

Patagonia Inc.

Technical Absorbents Ltd.

Tehrani Industrial Group

VF Corporation

Ventex Co Ltd.

Wilson Fabrics

Virul International Pvt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffztot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment