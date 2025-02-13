Environmentally Friendly Packaging Market Trends and Growth Strategies, 2025-2029 & 2034, Featuring Amcor, Tetra Laval International, Mondi Group, BASF, ELOPAK Group & More

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmentally Friendly Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The environmentally friendly packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $244.17 billion in 2024 to $260.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in consumer awareness about the environmental impact, government regulations, circular economy principles, shift in consumer preferences, rise in healthcare sector.







The environmentally friendly packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $359.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising FMCG sector, growing food industry, expansion of e-commerce, growing electronics industry, rise in disposable income. Major trends in the forecast period include plant-based and biodegradable materials, minimalist packaging, smart packaging, lightweight packaging, transparency and eco-labeling.



Growing awareness of environmental issues among consumers is anticipated to drive the growth of the environmentally friendly packaging market. For example, in May 2024, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a U.S.-based government agency, reported that in 2022, nearly 20 million new cancer cases were documented, leading to approximately 9.7 million deaths associated with the disease. Projections suggest that by 2040, the annual incidence of new cancer cases will rise to 29.9 million, with cancer-related deaths reaching 15.3 million. Therefore, the increasing awareness of environmental concerns among consumers is propelling the growth of the environmentally friendly packaging market.



The growth of the environmentally friendly packaging market is further fueled by the expansion of the e-commerce industry. The International Trade Administration reported that consumer e-commerce constituted 30% of the UK's overall retail sector in September 2022, with an annual revenue exceeding $120 billion. Hence, the expanding e-commerce industry is a significant driver of the environmentally friendly packaging market.



Innovations in product offerings represent a key trend in the environmentally friendly packaging market. Major companies are introducing new products to enhance their market position, such as PET containers made from post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin. A notable example is Singha Corporation Co. Ltd., a Thailand-based beverage company, which launched 100% biodegradable packaging in December 2022. This initiative aims to reduce plastic waste by 2 million pieces annually, resulting in a decrease of 30,930 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kgCO2e) emissions per year. The trend towards introducing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions is shaping the growth trajectory of the environmentally friendly packaging market.



Leading companies in the environmentally friendly packaging market are strategically focusing on the introduction of cost-effective packaging solutions to enhance their competitive positioning. For example, in January 2023, Cascades, a Canadian packaging company, unveiled a novel eco-friendly packaging solution for fresh fruits and vegetables. This closed basket, constructed from recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard, offers an environmentally conscious alternative to challenging-to-recycle food packaging. By incorporating recycled materials, Cascades aids its customers in reducing their environmental footprint and meeting the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging. The design of this new packaging adheres to recognized eco-design principles and aligns with a circular economy approach.



Western Europe was the largest region in the environmentally friendly packing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the environmentally friendly packing market during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Recycled Content Packaging; Reusable Packaging; Degradable Packaging

2) By Product Type: Bags; Pouches and Sachets; Boxes; Containers; Films; Trays; Tubes; Bottles and Jars; Cans; Other product types

3) By Material Type: Paper and Paper Board; Plastic; Metal; Glass; Starch-Based Materials; Other materials

4) By Technique: Active Packaging; Molded Packaging; Alternate Fiber Packaging; Other techniques

5) By Layer: Primary Packaging; Secondary Packaging; Tertiary Packaging



Subsegments:



1) By Recycled Content Packaging: Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Packaging; Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) Packaging; Bio-based Recycled Packaging; Reusable Packaging

2) By Reusable Packaging: Rigid Reusable Packaging; Flexible Reusable Packaging; Bulk Reusable Packaging; Degradable Packaging

3) By Degradable Packaging: Biodegradable Packaging; Compostable Packaging; Oxo-Degradable Packaging



Key Companies Profiled: Amcor plc; Tetra Laval International SA; Mondi Group; BASF SE; ELOPAK Group



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $260.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $359.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Environmentally Friendly Packaging Market Report

Amcor plc

Tetra Laval International SA

Mondi Group

BASF SE

ELOPAK Group

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith plc

Emerald Packaging Inc.

Nampak Limited

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Uflex Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Innovia Films Limited

Winpak Ltd.

Biopak Pty Ltd.

Vegware Ltd.

Eco-Products Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Evergreen Packaging LLC

International Paper Company

