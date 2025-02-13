Artificial Intelligence in Wound Care Market Analysis, 2025-2030 - Revenues to Grow from $3.32 Billion in 2025 to $7.65 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 18.17%

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Wound Care Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the wound care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% over the forecast period, increasing from US$3.32 billion in 2025 to US$7.65 billion by 2030.







Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing wound care by providing solutions that enhance the diagnosis, assessment, monitoring, and treatment of wounds. The rising costs associated with wound care management, particularly within the Medicare sector in the U.S., have become a significant burden on the healthcare system, leading to reduced access to care and longer wait times. AI in wound care aims to address the limitations of traditional treatment methods. Among various AI technologies, deep learning and machine learning are emerging as effective tools in this field. Experts believe that combining wound care with AI technology has substantial potential for improving outcomes, especially as chronic diseases become more prevalent. Increased investment in this area is expected to drive growth in the AI-powered wound care market.



Drivers of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Wound Care Market

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

The growth of the AI in wound care market is significantly influenced by the increasing number of diabetes cases worldwide. Diabetes leads to elevated blood sugar levels and can result in complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, neuropathy, and vision loss. The condition predominantly affects older populations, with its prevalence linked to rising obesity rates that increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. AI technologies enhance diabetes management by providing accurate assessments of wounds and personalized treatment plans, thereby improving the effectiveness of diabetic ulcer treatments. For instance, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 38.4 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, representing 11.6% of the population, with prevalence rising significantly among those aged 65 and older.

Geographical Outlook of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Wound Care Market

North America Expected to Experience Significant Growth

North America is projected to lead the AI in wound care market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological investments, and presence of major industry players. Chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers and pressure sores are driving demand for innovative wound care solutions. Government support programs and funding for healthcare innovations further stimulate the adoption of AI technologies in wound evaluation and management. Additionally, partnerships between healthcare providers and technology companies are fostering advancements in AI tools that enhance wound care procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The market is also experiencing increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the benefits of AI in wound management. This growing recognition is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion. In summary, the AI in wound care market is poised for robust growth driven by rising diabetes prevalence necessitating effective treatment solutions, advancements in AI technology enhancing patient care, significant investment activity in this field, and geographical developments - particularly within North America - that support this expanding market landscape.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In wound care market has been segmented as following:

By Type Acute Wound Chronic Wound

By Technology Deep Learning Machine Learning Other Technologies

By End-User Clinical Trials and Research Centers Health Agencies Hospitals Others

By Geography North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany UK France Spain Others Middle East and Africa UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Taiwan Thailand Others



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

