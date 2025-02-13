Contraceptives Market Sees $30.05 Billion Revenue Opportunity for 2025; Led by Merck & Co., Bayer, Church & Dwight Co., Cipla, and Reckitt Benckiser Group

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contraceptives market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $27.92 billion in 2024 to $30.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to introduction of the birth control pill, increased awareness and education about contraception, legal and social changes promoting reproductive rights, global population control initiatives, increase in the use of generic and low-cost drugs and devices.







The contraceptives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing focus on male contraceptives, increased access to contraception in developing countries, integration of digital health technologies in contraception, rising demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCS), growing accessibility to over-the-counter drugs on the online platform. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in contraceptive methods, shift towards non-hormonal and natural contraceptive methods, expansion of over-the-counter access to certain contraceptives, emphasis on user-friendly and discreet contraceptive options, integration of telemedicine in contraceptive counseling and prescriptions.



The rising frequency of sexually transmitted illnesses or diseases is driving the demand for contraceptives. For instance, in May 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, a US-based state health agency of the State of Minnesota, primary and secondary syphilis cases climbed 19% in 2022, from 564 in 2021 to 676 in 2022. In 2022, 20 instances of congenital syphilis in babies were recorded. This represents a 42 % rise from 2021 when 14 cases of congenital syphilis were documented. Therefore, the increase in sexually transmitted illnesses or diseases is expected to boost the demand for contraceptives during the forecast period.



The global rise in population rates is expected to propel the growth of the contraceptive market in the coming years. For instance, in December 2022, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental body inside the United Nations Secretariat that promotes developing nations' interests in global commerce, the global population is expected to have increased by 0.9% in 2021 and to exceed 8 billion by 2022. Therefore, the global rise in population rates is driving the contraceptive market.



Major companies in the contraceptives market are concentrating on developing innovative products such as Single Rod Subdermal Implants and Subcutaneous Injectable Contraceptives to improve user convenience, boost effectiveness, and provide long-term birth control solutions. For example, in October 2023, India's Health and Family Welfare Ministry introduced two new methods - the Single Rod Subdermal Implant and Subcutaneous Injectable Contraceptive - under the National Family Planning Programme to enhance family planning services. These methods are designed to improve maternal and infant health outcomes by offering more family planning options. The introduction of these contraceptives aims to lower maternal and infant morbidity and mortality rates. This initiative is part of a larger effort to improve reproductive health services in Karnataka, ensuring that women have access to safe and effective contraceptive methods.



Major companies operating in the contraceptives market are focusing on innovative products, such as Opill, progestin-only daily oral contraceptives, to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. For instance, in July 2023, Perrigo Company plc, an Ireland-based manufacturing company of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, announced U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Opill progestin-only daily oral contraceptives. Opill is the very first birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States. Opill can significantly improve women's availability of contraceptives and is a genuine testament to Perrigo's constant dedication to delivering meaningful solutions that improve people's lives.



In March 2024, Insud Pharma, a Spain-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, acquired oral and injectable contraceptives from Viatris for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Insud Pharma to strengthen its women's health product portfolio by incorporating Viatris' contraceptive offerings, expanding its market presence, and providing a wider range of reproductive healthcare solutions to meet the increasing demand for contraceptive options. Viatris, a US-based pharmaceutical company, specializes in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.



North America was the largest region in the contraceptives market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the contraceptives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the contraceptives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills; Topical Contraceptives; Injectables; Diaphragms; Vaginal Rings; Condoms; Contraceptive Sponges; Subdermal Implants; Intra-Uterine Devices

2) By Age Group: 15-24 Years; 25-34 Years; 35-44 Years; 44 Years

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Independent Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Clinics; Other Distribution Channels



Subsegments:



1) By Oral Contraceptive Pills: Combination Pills; Progestin-Only Pills

2) By Topical Contraceptives: Transdermal Patches; Gel Applications

3) By Injectables: Hormonal Injectables; Non-Hormonal Injectables

4) By Diaphragms: Silicone Diaphragms; Latex Diaphragms

5) By Vaginal Rings: Hormonal Rings; Non-Hormonal Rings

6) By Condoms: Male Condoms; Female Condoms

7) By Contraceptive Sponges: Non-Hormonal Sponges; Hormonal Sponges

8) By Subdermal Implants: Hormonal Implants; Non-Hormonal Implants

9) By Intra-Uterine Devices (IUDs): Hormonal IUDs; Copper IUDs



Key Companies Profiled: Merck & Co. Inc.; Bayer AG; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; Cipla Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $40.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Contraceptives Market Report

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Allergan Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Famy Care Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

HLL Lifecare Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Lupin Limited

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Mylan NV

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pregna International Ltd.

Syncom Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Population Council

Veru Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Kangdi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Zhengyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39f5tq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment