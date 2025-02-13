Dental Crown and Bridges Industry Research 2025: Revenues to Hit $4.87 Billion - Adoption of Robotic Surgeries Gaining Traction

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Crown and Bridges Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental crown and bridges market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.55 billion in 2024 to $4.87 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to dental health awareness, aging population, restorative dentistry needs, cosmetic dentistry culture, dental tourism, and insurance coverage.







The dental crown and bridges market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, oral health education, minimally invasive dentistry, increasing medical tourism, and emerging market expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technology, technological innovations, customization and 3D printing, innovative telehealth and teledentistry solutions, and strategic partnerships.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the dental crown and bridge market. In India, for instance, a report from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2022 revealed that dental caries (tooth decay) affects approximately 60% of the population, while periodontal disease impacts around 85%. The escalating prevalence of oral diseases is expected to drive the growth of the dental crown and bridge market.



Government initiatives aimed at enhancing oral health outcomes are poised to contribute to the growth of the dental crown and bridge market. In Canada, for example, Budget 2023 allocates resources to assist up to 9 million uninsured Canadians with an annual family income below $90,000 in accessing necessary dental care. Additionally, the Canada Dental Benefit, launched in December 2022, offers financial support to eligible families for offsetting dental expenses for children under 12 years old. These governmental efforts to improve oral health are driving growth in the dental crown and bridge market.



The adoption of robotic surgeries is a noteworthy trend gaining traction in the dental crown and bridge market. In August 2022, Neocis, a US-based company specializing in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, introduced YomiPlan Go. This robotic workflow combines the flexibility and speed of freehand surgery with the precision and control afforded by robotic guidance. YomiPlan Go uses fundamental drill bit and implant specifications entered by the clinical team to determine depth, avoiding overdrilling and accommodating factors like gingival thickness or subcrestal implant placement through an easy-to-use depth offset tool. The incorporation of robotic technology in dental procedures represents a significant trend in advancing dental care methodologies.



Major companies in the dental crown and bridges market are developing new technologies, such as Omnichroma Flow, to enhance aesthetic matching and efficiency in restorative dentistry. For example, in January 2023, Dental Products Report, a US-based company known for providing comprehensive insights and news on the latest products, launched Omnichroma Flow Bulk. This one-shade bulk-fill composite material was developed by Tokuyama Dental and is specifically designed for restorative dentistry. The innovative product employs Smart Chromatic Technology, allowing it to match a wide spectrum of tooth colors from A1 to D4.



North America was the largest region in the dental crown and bridges market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the dental crown and bridges market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the dental crown and bridges market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Crowns; Bridges

2) By Material: Ceramics; Porcelain Fused to Metals; Metals

3) By Price: Premium; Value; Discounted

4) By End User: Dental Hospitals and Clinics; Dental Laboratories; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Crowns: Ceramic Crowns; Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crowns; Metal Crowns; Zirconia Crowns; Resin Crowns

2) By Bridges: Traditional Bridges; Cantilever Bridges; Maryland Bridges; Implant-Supported Bridges; Composite Bridges



Key Companies Profiled: 3M Company; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Dentsply Sirona Inc.; Nobel Biocare Services AG; BioHorizons IPH Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

