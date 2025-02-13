Computational Biology Market to Generate $9.52 Billion in Revenues in 2025; Forecast to Reach $22.47 Billion by 2029 - Analysis of the Key Drivers, Top Segments, Regional Shifts, Leading Players & More

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Biology Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The computational biology market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.09 billion in 2024 to $9.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to multi-omics integration, personalized medicine and precision healthcare, genomic sequencing revolution, handling biological big data.







The computational biology market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cloud computing and high-performance computing (HPC), quantitative and predictive biology adoption, collaborative interdisciplinary research, advancements in bioinformatics and computational tools. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in data science and bioinformatics, genomic sequencing technologies, machine learning and ai in bioinformatics, drug discovery and development, personalized medicine and precision healthcare.



Government funding has been the major driver in the computational biology market. For instance, in April 2023, according to National Cancer Institute (NCI), a US-based government agency, in the fiscal year 2021, the NCI had a total budget of $6. 4 billion, which included $195 million in funding from the CURES Act. This represented a 1.6% increase, equivalent to $99. 3 million, compared to the preceding fiscal year. Therefore, government funding is driving the computational biology market growth.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of computational biology going forward. For instance, in 2022, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization, the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 37 new molecular entities (NMEs) in 2022. Out of the 35 therapeutic NMEs, approximately 34%, which amounts to 12 of them, are classified as personalized medicines by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC). Therefore, the increasing demand for personalized medicine is driving the growth of the computational biology market.



Major companies operating in the computational biology market are developing new solutions for proteomics research to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2023, Biognosys AG, a Switzerland-based biotechnology company launched Spectronaut 18 and unveiled significant scientific and technological enhancements for its exclusive proteomics research software and offerings. Spectronaut 18 offers high throughput and efficiency in data-independent acquisition (DIA) proteomics analysis. The company's TrueDiscovery platform accelerates biomarker discovery in fields like oncology and neuroscience by providing unparalleled depth and sensitivity in proteomics. TrueTarget enables high-resolution drug target identification and deconvolution, and Biognosys' iRT Kit, recommended for real-time system suitability monitoring, is now supported in combination with Bruker ProteoScape software.



Major companies operating in the computational biology market are developing advanced biosimulation solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Certara, a US-based software development company launched new versions of its Immunogenicity (IG), Immuno-oncology (IO), and Vaccine Simulators to enhance the predictability of novel biologic therapies in drug development. These simulators are built on quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) and use computational modeling and experimental data to understand drug interactions with biological systems and disease processes. They assist in creating virtual patients, conducting computer-based trials, and predicting drug behavior in patients, streamlining the drug development process and minimizing risks. Certara's IG Simulator assesses immunogenicity in various biologic therapies, the IO Simulator optimizes cancer therapy combinations, and the Vaccine Simulator determines vaccine dosing strategies.

North America was the largest region in the computational biology market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the computational biology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the computational biology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

1) By Services: In-house; Contract

2) By Tools: Databases; Infrastructure (Hardware); Analysis Software and Services

3) By Application: Cellular and Biological Simulation; Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling; Clinical Trials

4) By End Users: Research; Pharmaceutical Industry; Commercial Applications



1) By In-house: Data Analysis; Software Development; Research And Development

2) By Contract: Outsourced Bioinformatics; Collaborative Research; Data Management Services



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Computational Biology Market Report

Certara L.P.

Chemical Computing Group Inc.

Compugen Ltd.

Genedata AG

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Dassault Systemes SE

Instem PLC

Rosa & Co. LLC

Simulation Plus Inc.

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Leadscope Inc.

DNAnexus

Altaris Capital Partner

Genialis Inc.

Inari Agriculture Inc.

BC Platforms

Ventus Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Schrodinger Inc.

Strand Life Sciences

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Numerate Inc.

Insitro

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Atomwise

Relay Therapeutics

Exscientia

