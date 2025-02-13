Growth Opportunities in the $4.1 Bn Emission Monitoring Systems Market, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The emission monitoring system market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.73 billion in 2024 to $4.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, public awareness, industrial growth, cost reduction.







The emission monitoring system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global climate initiatives, renewable energy expansion, government incentives. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in sensor technology, data analytics and ai integration, remote monitoring and cloud-based solutions, focus on green solutions, global collaboration for standardization, decentralized energy systems.



The growing demand from the oil and gas, as well as power generation industries, is expected to drive the growth of the emission monitoring systems market. For example, in June 2024, the Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, projected that U.S. crude oil production would rise by 2% from its 2023 level, reaching an average of 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024. Additionally, a further 4% increase is expected in 2025, bringing production to 13.7 million b/d. Therefore, the rising consumption of oil and natural gas is likely to boost the demand for emission monitoring systems in the future.



The increasing use of coal-fired power plants for energy generation is expected to drive the growth of the emission monitoring systems market. For example, reports published in July 2023 by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, a UK-based organization, indicated that the demand for coal by electricity generators slightly increased from 127 thousand metric tons in Q2 2023 to 135 thousand metric tons in Q2 2024. Consequently, the growing reliance on coal-fired power plants for energy generation is likely to boost the demand for emission monitoring systems in the future.



Technological advancements are significantly influencing the emission monitoring system market. Many companies are leveraging new technologies to offer improved and enhanced products to their customers. For example, in August 2024, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based technology firm, introduced the Advanced Emissions Monitoring System specifically designed for offshore oil and gas platforms. This innovative system is part of Honeywell's broader Emissions Management Suite, which aims to provide a comprehensive solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting, and reducing emissions in the energy sector. The system is designed to deliver end-to-end solutions that enable accurate detection and real-time reporting of fugitive emissions. This capability is essential for offshore operations, where emissions can have a significant impact on regulatory compliance and environmental sustainability.



Major companies in the emission monitoring system market are exploring the XE10 Continuous Emissions Monitoring System (CEMS) to gain a competitive edge and enhance their product offerings. For instance, in August 2024, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), a research organization based in India, launched a comprehensive certification for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems throughout the country. This certification aims to provide real-time measurements of air and water pollution and includes components for sampling, conditioning, and analysis to ensure accurate and continuous monitoring of emissions from industrial sources. The introduction of this certification process is regarded as a significant advancement in improving the quality of emission data in India. This initiative seeks to enhance the reliability and effectiveness of pollution monitoring across various industries, addressing long-standing concerns regarding data accuracy and compliance with environmental regulations.



North America was the largest region in the emission monitoring system market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

1) By System Type: Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS); Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

2) By Component Outlook: Hardware; Software; Service

3) By Industry: Marine and Shipping; Mining; Metals; Pharmaceuticals; Pulp and Paper; Building Materials; Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries and Fertilizers; Oil and Gas; Power Generation



1) By Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS): Gas Monitoring Systems; Particulate Monitoring Systems; Data Acquisition and Management Systems; Calibration and Validation Systems

2) By Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS): Software Solutions for Emission Forecasting; Data Integration Tools; Algorithm Development Services; Reporting and Compliance Solutions



Key Companies Profiled: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Sick AG; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Siemens AG



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

