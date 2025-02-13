Zymeworks To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 5, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on March 5, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on March 5, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera® is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 planned for 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

