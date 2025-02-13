Construction Drone Market to Reach $19 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Drone Market by Type (Rotary-Wing Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones), Application (Land Surveying, Infrastructure Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Others), and End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the construction drone market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06247

Prime determinants of growth

Modern construction drones are equipped with longer flight times, improved battery life, advanced sensors, high-resolution cameras, and LiDAR technology. These features enable more accurate data collection and extend operational periods on construction sites. Drones are increasingly being integrated with Building Information Modeling (BIM), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide comprehensive data analytics, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring. Drones minimize the need for manual labor for tasks like surveying or progress monitoring, leading to significant cost savings.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $19 billion CAGR 12.4% No. of Pages in Report 192 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Cost Optimization

Safety and Risk Mitigation

Advancements in Drone Technology

Opportunities Investment and Funding Restraints Economic volatility





The Rotary-Wing Drones segment dominated the global market share, in terms of revenue.

By type, the market is bifurcated into rotary-wing drones and fixed-wing drones. The rotary-wing drones segment accounted for a higher market share in 2023. Rotary-wing drones, characterized by their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and provide vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities, have seen increasing adoption across industries, including construction, agriculture, defense, and logistics. The growth of this segment is influenced by their ability to maneuver in confined spaces or challenging environments, which makes them suitable for urban construction sites, indoor applications, and dense agricultural fields.

Buy This Research Report 192 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9b24ea51d696ad07480a12a20f2d4f0b

The Land Surveying segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the market is segmented into land surveying, infrastructure inspection, security and surveillance, and others. In 2023, land surveying emerged as the dominant segment in the global market for drones, particularly in construction and infrastructure-related industries. This can be attributed to several factors that highlight its critical role in shaping the use of drones for land surveying applications. The land surveying segment emerged as the dominant application segment, accounting for the largest share of the construction drone market. The segment's leadership is attributed to the growing need for accurate topographical data and 3D mapping in infrastructure development projects. Drones significantly reduce the time and costs associated with traditional surveying methods while delivering high-quality geospatial data. This efficiency is particularly critical in large-scale projects such as highways, bridges, and urban planning, where detailed and real-time terrain insights are essential for decision-making.

The Residential segment dominated the global market share in terms of revenue.

By end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. In 2023, the residential segment emerged as the dominant contributor to the global market across industries such as construction, smart homes, and property management. Its leadership in market share is driven by increase in urbanization, rise in demand for housing, and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance residential development and living standards.

The Asia-Pacific dominates the market share in terms of revenue in 2023

The construction drone market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the construction drone industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development in these regions present significant growth opportunities for construction drone providers. Increasing investments in commercial and industrial sectors offer potential for market expansion.

Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, accounting for the highest revenue share. This leadership is attributed to rapid urbanization, increased infrastructure development, and government investments in smart cities across countries like China, India, and Japan. The region's construction boom, combined with a growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, has spurred demand for construction drones. Furthermore, the availability of cost-effective drone solutions and supportive regulatory frameworks in the region have encouraged widespread adoption.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06247

Leading Market Players: -

3D Robotics, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

DJI

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Insitu, Inc.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Parrot Drones

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the construction drone market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Industry

Construction Mats Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Industrial Camera Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Construction Lasers Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Swimming Pool Construction Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cold Storage Construction Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-storage-construction-market-A13486

Pipeline Construction Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Construction Blog

Construction News

Construction Material Blog



