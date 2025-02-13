Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: More than 25MW of Power Capacity is Expected to be Installed by the End of 2025, with the Majority Located in Eastern Singapore

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 45 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

More than 25MW of power capacity is expected to be installed by the end of 2025, with the majority located in eastern Singapore.

By the end of 2030, more than 130MW of power capacity, along with 15,550 rack spaces, is expected to be added to the market.

The eastern and southern regions of Singapore account for more than 50% of the existing data center capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (45 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Singapore Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AirTrunk

ByteDance

BDx

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Realty

Empyrion Digital

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Keppel DC REIT

Mapletree Investment Trust

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Nxera

Princeton Digital Group

Proofpoint Inc

Racks Central

Singtel

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telin Singapore

YTL Data Center Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

