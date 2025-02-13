Adhesives Global Industry Overview 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 - Emerging Applications and Markets Present New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global consumption of adhesives is estimated at 19.4 million metric tons in 2024 and projected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2024 and 2030. In terms of value, the market is expected to reach $77.6 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the outlook period.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for formulated adhesives for global and regional markets for the period 2021-2030, in terms of volume consumption in metric tons as well as value market in US$. Natural adhesives that are not modified and Formaldehyde-type adhesives are excluded from the scope of this report.
The adhesives market is driven by key trends, including the shift from mechanical fasteners to adhesive solutions, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure, and advancements in the automotive sector focusing on lightweight, fuel-efficient, and electric vehicles. The expanding electronics and electrical industries, evolving packaging needs, growth in renewable energy projects, and increased demand for healthcare and medical devices further boost market growth.
Innovations in adhesive formulations, compliance with environmental regulations, and the need for maintenance and repair across industries also contribute to demand. Additionally, emerging applications and markets present new opportunities, reinforcing the robust growth of the adhesives market.
Adhesives Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 53% in 2024, is the largest region for global Adhesives market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe forms the second largest market for Adhesives worldwide, followed closely by North America which is expected to post below average CAGRs of under 3% over the outlook period.
Adhesives Market Analysis by Technology
Adhesives Technologies analyzed in the report include Natural-based Adhesives, Water-borne Adhesives, Hot melt Adhesives, Solvent-borne Adhesives, Reactive Adhesives, Water-soluble Adhesives and Other Adhesive Technologies.
In terms of technology, Water-borne, Hot melt and Reactive adhesives combinedly occupy 83.6% of the global Adhesives volume consumption, while Reactive adhesives lead in terms of value market for Adhesives.
Adhesives Market Analysis by Application
Adhesives applications analyzed in this report consists of Building & Construction, Consumer/DIY, Furniture/Woodworking, Industrial Assembly/Other, Leather & Footwear, Packaging/Converting and Automotive & Transportation. Packaging/Converting is the largest application for Adhesives globally, with a volume consumption share of 34.6% estimated at 6.7 million metric tons in 2024, followed by Building & Construction.
Adhesives Market Analysis by Chemistry
Market for Adhesives by chemistry type includes Vinyl Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives and Other Adhesive Chemistries. Adhesives based on Vinyl chemistry are the major adhesives in terms of value demand for Adhesives worldwide with a share of 26.8% valued US$16.3 billion in 2024.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 32 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 490 Companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Global Adhesives Regional Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives End-use Application Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives Technology Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives Chemistry Market Snapshot
- Key Megatrends Shaping the Global Adhesives Industry
- Sustainability and Environmental Regulations
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
- Population Growth and Demographics
- Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace
- Emerging Markets and E-commerce Expansion
- Digitalization and Smart Applications
- Product Outline
- Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants
- Adhesives
- Classification of Adhesives based on Technology
- Natural Polymers-based Adhesives
- Water-borne Adhesives
- Solvent-borne Adhesives
- Hot-melt Adhesives
- Reactive Adhesives
- Water-Soluble Polymer Adhesives
- Other Adhesive Technologies
- Classification of Adhesives based on Polymer Type
- Adhesives Applications
- Packaging/Converting
- Assembly Operations
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
- Furniture/Wood Processing
- Leather & Footwear
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company
- Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bolton Adhesives
- Chemence Inc.
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont De Nemours Inc.
- Dymax Corporation
- Franklin International
- H. B. Fuller
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Jowat SE
- Kleiberit SE & Co. KG
- Lintec Corp.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Meridian Adhesives Group
- NanPao Resins Chemical Group
- Novatech International
- Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- RPM International Inc.
- Sike AG
- Soudal Group
- The Reynolds Company
- ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.
- Toagosei Group
- Uniseal Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS
- Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan
- Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia
- H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies
- Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dowss Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business
- Patent Granted for Dymax's HLCs Technology
- Henkel Plans to Invest in the Expansion of its Adhesives Plant in Bopfingen
- Bostik Takes a Key Step Towards Decarbonization with the Launch of Kizens LIME, a New Range of Packaging Adhesives
- Henkel Launches Novel High-Performing Removable Construction Adhesive for the DIY-market
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by End-use Application
- Adhesives End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region
- Building & Construction
- Consumer/DIY
- Furniture/Woodworking
- Industrial Assembly & Other
- Leather & Footwear
- Packaging & Converting
- Automotive & Transportation
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by Technology
- Adhesives Technologies Market Overview by Geographic Region
- Natural-based Adhesives
- Water-borne Adhesives
- Hot-melt Adhesives
- Solvent-borne Adhesives
- Reactive Adhesives
- Water-soluble Adhesives
- Adhesives Based on Other Technologies
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by Chemistry
- Adhesives Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region
- Vinyl Adhesives
- Acrylic Adhesives
- Polyurethane Adhesives
- Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives
- Epoxy Adhesives
- Adhesive based on Other Chemistries
