Adhesives Global Industry Overview 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 - Emerging Applications and Markets Present New Opportunities

Global consumption of adhesives is estimated at 19.4 million metric tons in 2024 and projected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2024 and 2030. In terms of value, the market is expected to reach $77.6 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the outlook period.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for formulated adhesives for global and regional markets for the period 2021-2030, in terms of volume consumption in metric tons as well as value market in US$. Natural adhesives that are not modified and Formaldehyde-type adhesives are excluded from the scope of this report.



The adhesives market is driven by key trends, including the shift from mechanical fasteners to adhesive solutions, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure, and advancements in the automotive sector focusing on lightweight, fuel-efficient, and electric vehicles. The expanding electronics and electrical industries, evolving packaging needs, growth in renewable energy projects, and increased demand for healthcare and medical devices further boost market growth.

Innovations in adhesive formulations, compliance with environmental regulations, and the need for maintenance and repair across industries also contribute to demand. Additionally, emerging applications and markets present new opportunities, reinforcing the robust growth of the adhesives market.



Adhesives Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 53% in 2024, is the largest region for global Adhesives market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe forms the second largest market for Adhesives worldwide, followed closely by North America which is expected to post below average CAGRs of under 3% over the outlook period.



Adhesives Market Analysis by Technology



Adhesives Technologies analyzed in the report include Natural-based Adhesives, Water-borne Adhesives, Hot melt Adhesives, Solvent-borne Adhesives, Reactive Adhesives, Water-soluble Adhesives and Other Adhesive Technologies.



In terms of technology, Water-borne, Hot melt and Reactive adhesives combinedly occupy 83.6% of the global Adhesives volume consumption, while Reactive adhesives lead in terms of value market for Adhesives.



Adhesives Market Analysis by Application



Adhesives applications analyzed in this report consists of Building & Construction, Consumer/DIY, Furniture/Woodworking, Industrial Assembly/Other, Leather & Footwear, Packaging/Converting and Automotive & Transportation. Packaging/Converting is the largest application for Adhesives globally, with a volume consumption share of 34.6% estimated at 6.7 million metric tons in 2024, followed by Building & Construction.



Adhesives Market Analysis by Chemistry



Market for Adhesives by chemistry type includes Vinyl Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives and Other Adhesive Chemistries. Adhesives based on Vinyl chemistry are the major adhesives in terms of value demand for Adhesives worldwide with a share of 26.8% valued US$16.3 billion in 2024.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 32 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 490 Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Global Adhesives Regional Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives End-use Application Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives Technology Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives Chemistry Market Snapshot

Key Megatrends Shaping the Global Adhesives Industry

Sustainability and Environmental Regulations

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Population Growth and Demographics

Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace

Emerging Markets and E-commerce Expansion

Digitalization and Smart Applications

Product Outline

Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants

Adhesives

Classification of Adhesives based on Technology

Natural Polymers-based Adhesives

Water-borne Adhesives

Solvent-borne Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-Soluble Polymer Adhesives

Other Adhesive Technologies

Classification of Adhesives based on Polymer Type

Adhesives Applications

Packaging/Converting

Assembly Operations

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Furniture/Wood Processing

Leather & Footwear

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company

Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Bolton Adhesives

Chemence Inc.

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Dow Inc.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Franklin International

H. B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat SE

Kleiberit SE & Co. KG

Lintec Corp.

Mapei S.p.A.

Meridian Adhesives Group

NanPao Resins Chemical Group

Novatech International

Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division

Pidilite Industries Ltd

RPM International Inc.

Sike AG

Soudal Group

The Reynolds Company

ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.

Toagosei Group

Uniseal Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS

Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan

Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia

H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies

Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dowss Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business

Patent Granted for Dymax's HLCs Technology

Henkel Plans to Invest in the Expansion of its Adhesives Plant in Bopfingen

Bostik Takes a Key Step Towards Decarbonization with the Launch of Kizens LIME, a New Range of Packaging Adhesives

Henkel Launches Novel High-Performing Removable Construction Adhesive for the DIY-market

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Adhesives Market Overview by End-use Application

Adhesives End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region

Building & Construction

Consumer/DIY

Furniture/Woodworking

Industrial Assembly & Other

Leather & Footwear

Packaging & Converting

Automotive & Transportation

Global Adhesives Market Overview by Technology

Adhesives Technologies Market Overview by Geographic Region

Natural-based Adhesives

Water-borne Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Solvent-borne Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-soluble Adhesives

Adhesives Based on Other Technologies

Global Adhesives Market Overview by Chemistry

Adhesives Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region

Vinyl Adhesives

Acrylic Adhesives

Polyurethane Adhesives

Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives

Epoxy Adhesives

Adhesive based on Other Chemistries

