TransUnion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results and Refreshed Capital Allocation Framework

Exceeded fourth quarter 2024 financial guidance for revenue with 9 percent growth driven by U.S. Markets Financial Services and Insurance verticals, and our International segment

Delivered strong financial results in 2024 while executing on technology modernization and delivering ~$85 million of transformation program savings

Announcing new freemium direct-to-consumer credit education and monitoring offering, enabled in collaboration with Credit Sesame

Providing 2025 financial guidance, we expect to deliver 3.5 to 5 percent revenue growth (4.5 to 6 percent organic constant currency)

Refreshing capital allocation framework – lowering target Leverage Ratio to under 2.5x, raising quarterly dividend to $0.115 and announcing new $500 million share repurchase program authorization



CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue:

Total revenue for the quarter was $1,037 million, an increase of 9 percent (9 percent on an organic constant currency basis), compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.



Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $66 million for the quarter, compared with $6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.34, compared with $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to TransUnion margin was 6 percent, compared with 1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $192 million for the quarter, compared with $156 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the quarter was $0.97, compared with $0.80 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $378 million for the quarter, an increase of 16 percent (16 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36 percent, compared with 34 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.



“TransUnion finished the year with strong revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “U.S. Markets grew by high single-digits in the fourth quarter against subdued but stable market conditions, driven by mortgage pricing, improving non-mortgage Financial Services growth and Insurance strength. Our International segment delivered double-digit growth led by India, Asia Pacific and Latin America.”

“In 2025, we expect to deliver 4.5 to 6 percent organic constant currency revenue growth with modest margin expansion, assuming a continuation of current subdued conditions. We remain highly focused on driving strong financial results while executing on our transformation initiatives - refining and strengthening our global operating model; completing U.S. and India technology modernization; and accelerating innovation and growth across our solution suites. We took a key step in reinvigorating Consumer Interactive growth with today’s announcement of our new freemium credit education and monitoring offering, enabled in collaboration with Credit Sesame.”

“Following strong de-levering throughout 2024, we are providing a refreshed capital allocation framework. We are lowering our Leverage Ratio target to under 2.5x, raising our quarterly dividend to $0.115, and announcing a new $500 million share repurchase program. Given the strength of our portfolio and our ongoing transformation, the bar for M&A is high, and we are not seeking large-scale acquisitions. In 2025, we plan to deploy cash for a combination of further debt prepayment, share repurchases and partially funding of the recently announced Trans Union de Mexico acquisition.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Results

U.S. Markets:

U.S. Markets revenue was $792 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial Services revenue was $356 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Emerging Verticals revenue was $302 million, an increase of 4 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consumer Interactive revenue was $134 million, a decrease of 11 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $312 million, an increase of 16 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

International:

International revenue was $245 million, an increase of 11 percent (12 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Canada revenue was $39 million, an increase of 5 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Latin America revenue was $34 million, an increase of 7 percent (15 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

United Kingdom revenue was $59 million, an increase of 6 percent (3 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Africa revenue was $18 million, an increase of 13 percent (8 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

India revenue was $67 million, an increase of 17 percent (18 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Asia Pacific revenue was $29 million, an increase of 19 percent (20 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, an increase of 11 percent (13 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenue:

Total revenue for the year was $4,184 million, an increase of 9 percent (9 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with 2023.



Earnings:

Net income (loss) attributable to TransUnion was $284 million for the year, compared with $(206) million in 2023. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $1.45, compared with $(1.07) in 2023. Net income (loss) attributable to TransUnion margin was 7 percent, compared with (5) percent in 2023. Our net income attributable to TransUnion, diluted earnings per share and net income attributable to TransUnion margin include expenses associated with our transformation plan. Our 2023 net income attributable to TransUnion, diluted earnings per share and net income attributable to TransUnion margin include a goodwill impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Net Income was $769 million for the year, compared with $655 million in 2023. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $3.91, compared with $3.37 in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,506 million for the year, compared to $1,344 million in 2023, an increase of 12 percent (an increase of 12 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36 percent, compared with 35 percent in 2023.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $679 million at December 31, 2024 and $476 million at December 31, 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we prepaid $150.0 million of our Senior Secured Term Loans, funded from our cash on hand.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $832 million compared with $645 million in 2023. For 2024, the increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to improved operating performance and lower net interest expense, partially offset by employee separation payments and a penalty paid for the early termination of a facility lease, both of which were in connection with our operating model optimization program. For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash used in investing activities was $307 million for 2024 compared with $319 million in 2023. The decrease in cash used in investing activities was primarily due to lower investments in nonconsolidated affiliates. Capital expenditures as a percent of revenue represented 8% for 2024 and 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash used in financing activities was $309 million compared with $439 million in 2023. The decrease in cash used in financing activities was due primarily to a decrease in debt repayments.

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company’s common stock. These repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, hybrid open market repurchases or an accelerated share repurchase transaction, at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company’s sole discretion. The share repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. This new share repurchase authorization replaces all previous authorizations.

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2025.

First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

Our guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, including general macroeconomic conditions, interest rates and inflation. There are numerous evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Revenue, as reported $ 1,060 $ 1,074 $ 4,333 $ 4,393 Revenue growth1: As reported 4 % 5 % 3.5 % 5 % Constant currency1, 2 5 % 6 % 4.5 % 6 % Organic constant currency1, 3 5 % 6 % 4.5 % 6 % Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 71 $ 77 $ 335 $ 362 Net income attributable to TransUnion growth 9 % 18 % 18 % 27 % Net income attributable to TransUnion margin 6.7 % 7.1 % 7.7 % 8.3 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.68 $ 1.82 Diluted Earnings per Share growth 7 % 16 % 16 % 26 % Adjusted EBITDA, as reported5 $ 376 $ 384 $ 1,549 $ 1,590 Adjusted EBITDA growth, as reported4 5 % 7 % 3 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.5 % 35.8 % 35.8 % 36.2 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share5 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 3.93 $ 4.08 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share growth 4 % 8 % 1 % 4 %