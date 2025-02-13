Face Shields Industry Research 2025: Revenues to Hit $4.44 Billion - Analysis of Growth Trends and Revenue Projections by Type, Material, End Use and Region, Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Shield Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The face shield market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.97 billion in 2024 to $4.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemic preparedness, healthcare industry demand, occupational safety regulations, awareness of infection control, public health initiatives.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the face shield market in 2024. This region is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.







The face shield market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to education and childcare, travel and tourism, personal use and fashion, industrial safety, public health guidance. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced face shield materials, customizable and fashionable designs, increased comfort and wearability, anti-fog and anti-glare features, anti-fog and anti-glare features, smart face shields.



The growth of the face shield market has been influenced by increased awareness stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and various government initiatives. For example, in July 2024, the WHO reported that the global coverage of the first dose of the HPV vaccine for girls rose from 20% in 2022 to 27% in 2023. Overall, the awareness generated by the pandemic and government initiatives significantly contributed to the growth of the face shield market.



The expanding chemical manufacturing sector is expected to drive the growth of the face shield market in the coming years. For example, in July 2023, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the trade value of U.S. chemical manufacturing exports in 2022 reached $288 billion, a 13.4% increase compared to 2021. Additionally, in January 2022, ACS Publications noted that the U.S. chemical sector recovered in 2021, with production growing by 1.4%, and it projected a 4.3% growth rate for chemical output in 2022. Therefore, the growing chemical manufacturing sector is fueling the expansion of the face shield market.



Leading companies in the face shield market are increasingly focusing on incorporating sustainable materials, such as biomaterials, to create more environmentally friendly alternatives to disposable PPE. For example, in September 2022, Stealth Mask, a UK-based manufacturer, introduced the Clarity FFP3 Transparent Face Mask, a professional-grade mask aimed at improving communication and inclusivity in healthcare settings. The mask features a transparent, anti-fog window that enhances visibility of facial expressions, essential for effective communication with patients, particularly the elderly or those with communication difficulties. As the first transparent FFP3 mask in the UK, it provides a minimum filtration efficiency of 99% while maintaining low breathing resistance. This innovation addresses the increasing demand for accessible, high-performance PPE that supports clear communication in healthcare environments.



Face shield manufacturers are incorporating fog-resistant features into their products to enhance protection. For example, in June 2024, Studson, a US-based manufacturer, introduced a new line of face shields specifically tailored to fit the SHK-1 full-brim safety helmet, providing improved protection and comfort for welding and cutting tasks. These shields, developed in collaboration with Paulson Manufacturing, feature a weight-compensating slotted cap bracket that enhances balance and comfort for users.



In April 2024, Ansell, a US-based manufacturing company, acquired Kimberly-Clark for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is part of Ansell's strategy to strengthen its growth and market presence in the scientific and industrial sectors by capitalizing on KCPPE's well-known brands and product offerings. The deal is expected to create operational synergies and enhance customer differentiation. Kimberly-Clark, also a US-based manufacturer, specializes in producing a wide variety of consumer and professional products.



The regions covered in the face shield market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the face shield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Disposable; Reusable

2) By Material Type: Polycarbonate; Cellulose Acetate

3) By End-Use: Healthcare; Construction; Chemical; Oil & Gas; Manufacturing; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Disposable: Single-Use Face Shields; Biodegradable Face Shields

2) By Reusable: Polycarbonate Face Shields; Acrylic Face Shields; Anti-fog Face Shields



Key Companies Profiled: Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Mine Safety Appliances Company; Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Face Shield Market Report

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mine Safety Appliances Company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Casco Bay Molding Ltd.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Prestige Ameritech Ltd.

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Sanax Protective Products

Karam Safety Private Ltd.

Gateway Safety Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

MCR Safety LLC

E.D. Bullard Company

Key Surgical LLC

Radians Inc.

Surewerx USA Inc.

Crosstex International Inc.

JSP Safety Ltd.

FT-TEC Group

Lindstrom Group

HexArmor

Protech Medical Inc.

National Safety Apparel Inc.

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd.

United Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Industries

Sellstrom Corporation

Dynamic Safety USA LLC

