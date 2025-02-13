TransUnion Collaborates with Credit Sesame to Launch New Freemium Direct-to-Consumer Credit Education and Monitoring Offering

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer experience in the U.S., enabled by its strategic collaboration with Credit Sesame, a leader in the credit management space. This new offering is expected to enable TransUnion to more fully serve the tens of millions of consumers who visit TransUnion digital properties annually, with a highly engaging freemium credit education solution that will be integrated with enhanced premium credit monitoring services.

This new experience will provide consumers with access to a suite of free credit education services, including a daily TransUnion credit score and report, in addition to optional premium credit monitoring services, available on TransUnion’s website and app. Consumers will also have access to a network of third-party financial offers, tailored to a consumer’s individual goals and credit profile. TransUnion expects to launch the new offering in phases throughout the first half of 2025.

“Personal empowerment is a key component of our commitment to Information for Good®,” said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets, TransUnion. “By providing a free-first experience that includes financial offers, we engage with more consumers, enabling them to better understand their financial situations and take action to manage their financial futures. By integrating our freemium offering with our enhanced premium credit and identity monitoring services, we expect to deliver a more expansive product offering to consumers and position our direct-to-consumer business for sustainable growth.”

This initiative combines the unique capabilities of Credit Sesame and TransUnion. Credit Sesame provides its expertise to develop and manage a highly engaging product platform, mobile app and integrated network of financial offers, all powered by TransUnion data. TransUnion plans to upgrade its existing consumer base in the U.S. onto the new platform and manage consumer acquisition and consumer servicing, as well as ongoing operational and compliance controls.

“We’re committed to empowering consumers to take charge of their financial health,” said Adrian Nazari, CEO, Credit Sesame. “We have a track record of success in the freemium credit space, helping millions of Americans effectively manage their credit and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. By leveraging our Sesame platform, we expect that TransUnion will be able to deeply engage consumers and support them in achieving their financial goals.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a leading financial wellness company dedicated to helping consumers achieve better credit and financial health through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions. With a decade of credit expertise and a proven track record of serving over 18 million users, Credit Sesame leverages AI and advanced analytics to empower individuals to improve their credit scores, enhance approval odds, and reduce credit costs.

The recently launched Sesame Credit Intelligence Platform extends this mission by providing institutions with a turnkey AI-powered credit intelligence solution. It enables businesses to offer personalized credit and financial wellness experiences, driving deeper customer engagement and growth.

Backed by leading institutional and strategic investors, Credit Sesame operates across the U.S. For more information, visit www.addsesame.com.

