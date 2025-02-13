Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2024-2030, Volume Consumption, Profiles of 33 Major Players and Directory of 470+ Companies

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adhesives & Sealants Market - Technologies, Chemistry Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Adhesives & Sealants demand is estimated at US$77.6 billion in 2024, up from US$73.8 billion in 2023, and projected to post a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$99.5 billion in 2030.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for formulated adhesives and sealants for global and regional markets for the period 2021-2030, in terms of volume consumption in metric tons as well as value market in US$. Natural adhesives that are not modified and Formaldehyde-type adhesives are excluded from the scope of this report.
The global Adhesives & Sealants market is driven by several key growth trends: replacement of mechanical fasteners, the booming construction and infrastructure sectors, advancements in the automotive industry emphasizing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as battery electric vehicles, and the rapid expansion of the electronics and electrical markets.
The packaging industry's evolution, increased renewable energy projects, and growth in healthcare and medical devices further contribute to demand. Innovations in adhesive formulations, regulatory compliance with environmental standards, and the need for maintenance and repair activities across various industries also fuel growth. Additionally, emerging applications and markets present new opportunities, enhancing the market's robust expansion trajectory.
Adhesives & Sealants Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 52% in 2024, is the largest region for global Adhesives & Sealants market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe is the second largest market for Adhesives & Sealants worldwide, followed closely by North America and expected to post below average CAGRs of under 3% over the outlook period.
Adhesives & Sealants Market Analysis by Product Type
Adhesives occupy the largest share of 85.6% of the total volume consumption of Adhesives & Sealants worldwide, though, Sealants demand is anticipated to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 4.1% in volume terms.
Adhesives Market Analysis by Segment
In terms of technology, Water-borne, Hot melt and Reactive adhesives combinedly occupy 83.6% of the global Adhesives volume consumption, while Reactive adhesives lead in terms of value market for Adhesives. Packaging/Converting is the largest application for Adhesives globally, with a volume consumption share of 34.6% estimated at 6.7 million metric tons in 2024, followed by Building & Construction. Adhesives based on Vinyl chemistry are the major adhesives in terms of value demand for Adhesives worldwide with a share of 26.8% valued US$16.3 billion in 2024.
Sealants Market Analysis by Segment
Silicone Sealants is the largest type in the global market for Sealants by chemistry type with a volume share of 39% in 2024, while Silane Modified Sealants are expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2030. Building & Construction is the single largest application for Sealants on global basis, cornering a share of 60% of the total value demand in 2024, though, Industrial Assembly & Other related applications segment is forecast to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 5.7%.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 33 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 470+ Companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Regional Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Product Type Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives End-use Application Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives Technology Market Snapshot
- Global Adhesives Chemistry Market Snapshot
- Global Sealants End-use Application Market Snapshot
- Global Sealants Chemistry Market Snapshot
- Mega Trends Transforming the Global Adhesives & Sealants Industry
- Sustainability and Environmental Regulations
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
- Population Growth and Demographics
- Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace
- Emerging Markets and E-commerce Expansion
- Digitalization and Smart Applications
- Product Outline
- Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants
- Adhesives
- Classification of Adhesives based on Technology
- Natural Polymers-based Adhesives
- Water-borne Adhesives
- Solvent-borne Adhesives
- Hot-melt Adhesives
- Reactive Adhesives
- Water-Soluble Polymer Adhesives
- Other Adhesive Technologies
- Classification of Adhesives based on Polymer Type
- Adhesives Applications
- Packaging/Converting
- Assembly Operations
- Building &s Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
- Furniture/Wood Processing
- Leather & Footwear
- Sealants
- Classification of Sealants
- Silicone Sealants
- Acrylic Sealants
- Polyurethane (PUR) Sealants
- Polysulfide Sealants
- Silane Modified Polymer (SMP) Sealants
- Butyl Rubber Sealants
- Oil-base Sealants
- Other Sealants
- Sealants Applications
- Assembly Operations
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company
- Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bolton Adhesives
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont De Nemours Inc.
- General Sealants Inc.
- H. B. Fuller
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Jowat SE
- Kleiberit SE & Co. KG
- Lintec Corp.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Meridian Adhesives Group
- NanPao Resins Chemical Group
- Novatech International
- Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- RPM International Inc.
- Sike AG
- Soudal Group
- The Reynolds Company
- ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.
- Toagosei Group
- Wacker Chemie AG
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS
- Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan
- Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia
- H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies
- Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dow's Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business
- Patent Granted for Dymax's HLC Technology
- Bostik Takes a Key Step Towards Decarbonization with the Launch of Kizen LIME, a New Range of Packaging Adhesives
- Henkel Launches Novel High-Performing Removable Construction Adhesive for the DIY-market
- Mactac Engineered Tapes & Laminates Announces the Launch of Two Macbond Industrial Tape Product Lines
- DuPont BETAFORCE Elastic Structural Adhesive Wins R&D 100 Award
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview by Type
- Global Adhesives Market Overview
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by End-use Application
- Adhesives End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region
- Building & Construction
- Consumer/DIY
- Furniture/Woodworking
- Industrial Assembly & Other
- Leather & Footwear
- Packaging & Converting
- Automotive & Transportation
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by Technology
- Adhesives Technologies Market Overview by Geographic Region
- Natural-based Adhesives
- Water-borne Adhesives
- Hot-melt Adhesives
- Solvent-borne Adhesives
- Reactive Adhesives
- Water-soluble Adhesives
- Adhesives Based on Other Technologies
- Global Adhesives Market Overview by Chemistry
- Adhesives Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region
- Vinyl Adhesives
- Acrylic Adhesives
- Polyurethane Adhesives
- Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives
- Epoxy Adhesives
- Adhesive based on Other Chemistries
- Global Sealants Market Overview
- Global Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application
- Sealants End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region
- Building & Construction
- Consumer/DIY
- Industrial Assembly & Other
- Automotive & Transportation
- Global Sealants Market Overview by Chemistry
- Sealants Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region
- Silicone Sealants
- Acrylic Sealants
- Polyurethane Sealants
- Polysulfide Sealants
- Silane Modified Sealants
- Butyl Rubber Sealants
- Oil-base Sealants
- Other Sealants
