Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2024-2030, Volume Consumption, Profiles of 33 Major Players and Directory of 470+ Companies

Global Adhesives & Sealants demand is estimated at US$77.6 billion in 2024, up from US$73.8 billion in 2023, and projected to post a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$99.5 billion in 2030.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global market for formulated adhesives and sealants for global and regional markets for the period 2021-2030, in terms of volume consumption in metric tons as well as value market in US$. Natural adhesives that are not modified and Formaldehyde-type adhesives are excluded from the scope of this report.

The global Adhesives & Sealants market is driven by several key growth trends: replacement of mechanical fasteners, the booming construction and infrastructure sectors, advancements in the automotive industry emphasizing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as battery electric vehicles, and the rapid expansion of the electronics and electrical markets.



The packaging industry's evolution, increased renewable energy projects, and growth in healthcare and medical devices further contribute to demand. Innovations in adhesive formulations, regulatory compliance with environmental standards, and the need for maintenance and repair activities across various industries also fuel growth. Additionally, emerging applications and markets present new opportunities, enhancing the market's robust expansion trajectory.



Adhesives & Sealants Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific, with a volume consumption share of 52% in 2024, is the largest region for global Adhesives & Sealants market and also the fastest growing region during 2024-2030 outlook period. Europe is the second largest market for Adhesives & Sealants worldwide, followed closely by North America and expected to post below average CAGRs of under 3% over the outlook period.



Adhesives & Sealants Market Analysis by Product Type



Adhesives occupy the largest share of 85.6% of the total volume consumption of Adhesives & Sealants worldwide, though, Sealants demand is anticipated to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 4.1% in volume terms.



Adhesives Market Analysis by Segment



In terms of technology, Water-borne, Hot melt and Reactive adhesives combinedly occupy 83.6% of the global Adhesives volume consumption, while Reactive adhesives lead in terms of value market for Adhesives. Packaging/Converting is the largest application for Adhesives globally, with a volume consumption share of 34.6% estimated at 6.7 million metric tons in 2024, followed by Building & Construction. Adhesives based on Vinyl chemistry are the major adhesives in terms of value demand for Adhesives worldwide with a share of 26.8% valued US$16.3 billion in 2024.



Sealants Market Analysis by Segment



Silicone Sealants is the largest type in the global market for Sealants by chemistry type with a volume share of 39% in 2024, while Silane Modified Sealants are expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2030. Building & Construction is the single largest application for Sealants on global basis, cornering a share of 60% of the total value demand in 2024, though, Industrial Assembly & Other related applications segment is forecast to post the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 5.7%.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 33 Major Companies Profiled, Directory of 470+ Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Global Adhesives & Sealants Regional Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives & Sealants Product Type Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives End-use Application Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives Technology Market Snapshot

Global Adhesives Chemistry Market Snapshot

Global Sealants End-use Application Market Snapshot

Global Sealants Chemistry Market Snapshot

Mega Trends Transforming the Global Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Sustainability and Environmental Regulations

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Population Growth and Demographics

Technological Advancements in Automotive and Aerospace

Emerging Markets and E-commerce Expansion

Digitalization and Smart Applications

Product Outline

Introduction to Adhesives & Sealants

Adhesives

Classification of Adhesives based on Technology

Natural Polymers-based Adhesives

Water-borne Adhesives

Solvent-borne Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-Soluble Polymer Adhesives

Other Adhesive Technologies

Classification of Adhesives based on Polymer Type

Adhesives Applications

Packaging/Converting

Assembly Operations

Building &s Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Furniture/Wood Processing

Leather & Footwear

Sealants

Classification of Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Acrylic Sealants

Polyurethane (PUR) Sealants

Polysulfide Sealants

Silane Modified Polymer (SMP) Sealants

Butyl Rubber Sealants

Oil-base Sealants

Other Sealants

Sealants Applications

Assembly Operations

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer/DIY

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company

Arkema Group (Bostik S.A)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Bolton Adhesives

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Dow Inc.

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

General Sealants Inc.

H. B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat SE

Kleiberit SE & Co. KG

Lintec Corp.

Mapei S.p.A.

Meridian Adhesives Group

NanPao Resins Chemical Group

Novatech International

Parker Hannifin Corp - Lord Division

Pidilite Industries Ltd

RPM International Inc.

Sike AG

Soudal Group

The Reynolds Company

ThreeBond Co.,Ltd.

Toagosei Group

Wacker Chemie AG

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS TRENDS

Soudal Announces the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sharp Chemicals, and Expansion into Japan

Meridian Adhesives Group Expands Presence in Southeast Asia

H.B. Fuller Company to Acquire Two Leading Medical Adhesive Technology Companies

Arkema Completes Acquisition of Dow's Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business

Patent Granted for Dymax's HLC Technology

Bostik Takes a Key Step Towards Decarbonization with the Launch of Kizen LIME, a New Range of Packaging Adhesives

Henkel Launches Novel High-Performing Removable Construction Adhesive for the DIY-market

Mactac Engineered Tapes & Laminates Announces the Launch of Two Macbond Industrial Tape Product Lines

DuPont BETAFORCE Elastic Structural Adhesive Wins R&D 100 Award

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Overview by Type

Global Adhesives Market Overview

Global Adhesives Market Overview by End-use Application

Adhesives End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region

Building & Construction

Consumer/DIY

Furniture/Woodworking

Industrial Assembly & Other

Leather & Footwear

Packaging & Converting

Automotive & Transportation

Global Adhesives Market Overview by Technology

Adhesives Technologies Market Overview by Geographic Region

Natural-based Adhesives

Water-borne Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Solvent-borne Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Water-soluble Adhesives

Adhesives Based on Other Technologies

Global Adhesives Market Overview by Chemistry

Adhesives Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region

Vinyl Adhesives

Acrylic Adhesives

Polyurethane Adhesives

Elastomer/Rubber Adhesives

Epoxy Adhesives

Adhesive based on Other Chemistries

Global Sealants Market Overview

Global Sealants Market Overview by End-use Application

Sealants End-use Applications Market Overview by Global Region

Building & Construction

Consumer/DIY

Industrial Assembly & Other

Automotive & Transportation

Global Sealants Market Overview by Chemistry

Sealants Chemistries Market Overview by Global Region

Silicone Sealants

Acrylic Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants

Polysulfide Sealants

Silane Modified Sealants

Butyl Rubber Sealants

Oil-base Sealants

Other Sealants

