Personal Care Wipes Market Hit $21.94 Billion in 2024: Analysis of Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities Shaping the Industry During 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Wipes Market Overview, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal care wipes market was valued at more than USD 21.94 billion in 2024, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.44% from 2025-2030.

The global personal care wipes market is growing due to various important factors and shifting consumer preferences. One major growth factor is the heightened awareness of hygiene, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers increasingly emphasize cleanliness and convenience, leading to increased demand for personal care wipes across multiple categories, such as baby wipes, facial wipes, and antibacterial wipes.



Additionally, the emergence of dual-purpose wipes, such as makeup-removal and moisturizing wipes, has expanded market attractiveness by catering to multi-functional requirements. Opportunities within the market include the rising trend towards sustainability, as consumers show a preference for eco-friendly, biodegradable wipes made from natural materials. Brands are responding by providing products that include organic components and recyclable packaging.

Another opportunity lies in the growing e-commerce sector, which enhances the accessibility of personal care wipes in emerging markets, especially within Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The creation of region-specific products, like wipes crafted for hot and humid environments or those tailored for particular skin types, further presents opportunities for market expansion.

Challenges facing the personal care wipes market include growing apprehensions about environmental impact. A significant portion of traditional wipes utilizes non-biodegradable substances, contributing to plastic pollution. This has urged manufacturers to innovate in producing sustainable alternatives. Another challenge is the high cost of premium products such as organic and biodegradable wipes, which might restrict their availability in budget-conscious regions.



Market Drivers

Convenience and Hygiene Consciousness: The increasing desire for convenience is a significant factor in the global personal care wipes market. As consumer lifestyles become more hectic, particularly in urban environments, wipes provide a fast, simple, and effective answer for daily hygiene practices. This is especially true for wipes utilized in baby care, makeup removal, and hand sanitation. The demand for hygiene items soared worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with personal care wipes emerging as a preferred option for maintaining cleanliness while on the move. This pattern is anticipated to continue, as consumers keep appreciating the convenience and portability of wipes for regular use.



Product Innovation and Diversification: Product innovation has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Manufacturers are consistently launching new options, including antibacterial wipes, facial wipes, moisturizing wipes, and wipes with additional skin benefits like anti-aging or soothing properties. There is also an increasing trend toward multi-functional wipes, catering to multiple skincare or hygiene requirements simultaneously. Additionally, the emergence of biodegradable and eco-friendly wipes made from natural fibers has appealed to environmentally-conscious customers. As consumer preferences evolve toward items that merge convenience, efficacy, and sustainability, advancements in formulations and packaging have propelled growth in the market.



Market Challenges

Environmental Impact and Waste Management: One of the most significant obstacles encountered by the personal care wipes market is the environmental impact. Conventional wipes frequently comprise non-biodegradable synthetic materials, contributing to plastic pollution. Many wipes are also often flushed down toilets, resulting in complications with wastewater systems and ocean contamination. The increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues is prompting demand for biodegradable and sustainable wipes; however, producing such items at scale remains a challenge. Manufacturers must reconcile environmental sustainability with cost and product performance to satisfy these rising demands.



High Cost of Premium Products: Despite the growing demand for eco-friendly, organic, and premium personal care wipes, the elevated price of these products presents a challenge in the market. Organic wipes, which typically rely on natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, are pricier to manufacture than traditional wipes. Consequently, the price levels of these premium offerings may restrict their availability to a larger consumer demographic, especially in emerging markets where price sensitivity plays a crucial role. Balancing affordability with sustainability is a challenge for brands aiming to appeal to a broad audience without sacrificing product quality or environmental stewardship.



Market Trends

Sustainability and Eco-friendly Products: As sustainability becomes a key issue for buyers, there is a rising interest in eco-friendly wipes that are biodegradable, produced from renewable resources, and packaged in recyclable or compostable materials. Numerous brands are redirecting their efforts toward environmentally friendly options, developing wipes that break down rapidly and do not add to plastic waste. This movement signifies a larger global initiative towards environmentally aware purchasing practices and is anticipated to spur innovation in biodegradable materials and sustainable manufacturing methods.



Rise of E-commerce and Online Shopping: E-commerce is quickly expanding as a sales channel for personal care wipes. Online marketplaces offer consumers straightforward access to a wide selection of brands and varieties of wipes, ranging from baby care to skincare items. This phenomenon is especially noticeable in areas with increasing internet access and availability of digital payment options. The ease of ordering wipes online, combined with the capability to compare prices and review feedback, is propelling the expansion of the online marketplace. Moreover, e-commerce creates opportunities for focused digital marketing, particularly among younger, technology-oriented consumers.

Market Trends by Segment

Baby wipes are at the forefront of the global personal care wipes market because of their extensive usage, dependable efficacy, and ongoing demand spurred by increasing parenting requirements globally.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the global personal care wipes market due to their extensive accessibility, competitive pricing, and the convenience they provide for bulk purchases.

Bulk packaging is currently at the forefront of the worldwide personal care wipes market due to its affordability, ease of use for high-volume consumers, and attractiveness to both households and businesses that need significant amounts of wipes.

Conventional personal care wipes are at the forefront of the global market due to their cost-effectiveness, widespread access, and long-standing consumer confidence.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the fastest expanding area in the global personal care wipes market because of increasing disposable incomes, heightened urbanization, and rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and skincare.

Study Coverage

Geography: Global

Historical year: 2019

Base year: 2024

Estimated year: 2025

Forecasted year: 2030

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Neutrogena Corporation

Medline Industries, L.P.

Essity AB

Edgewell Personal Care Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Beiersdorf AG

Reckitt Benckiser

The Honest Company, Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, Australia, China)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

By Product

Baby Wipes

Hand and Body Wipes

Facial & cosmetic wipes

Flushable wipes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmacy

Specialty Stores

By Packaging

Individual Packs

Travel Packs

Bulk Packs

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6z4oz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.