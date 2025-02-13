Recording of the investor webinar introducing LHV Group's Financial Plan

To give an overview of the 2025 Financial Plan and the five-year financial forecast, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 13 February. An overview of the company's plans was given by Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Management Board. A macro-economic outlook was presented by economist Triinu Tapver.

The live coverage was followed by 46 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-pQJ-5WmXI.

Presentation (in English) at: https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2025-EN.pdf.

