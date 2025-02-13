Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Trends and Forecast, 2030: Rising Demand in the Oil & Gas Industry for Pipeline Inspection

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic NDT Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the ultrasonic NDT equipment market is driven by several factors that are reshaping the landscape of industrial testing and inspection. The increasing complexity of materials and components used in modern manufacturing, coupled with the need for early detection of potential defects, is a significant driver. Industries are increasingly adopting advanced ultrasonic NDT technologies to meet stringent safety standards and to avoid costly downtimes associated with component failures.

The rise of Industry 4.0 and the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) in industrial environments have also spurred the adoption of ultrasonic NDT equipment, as these systems can now be connected to centralized monitoring platforms for continuous inspection and predictive maintenance. Additionally, the expanding regulatory requirements across various industries are compelling companies to implement more rigorous inspection protocols, further driving the demand for ultrasonic NDT solutions.

The ongoing global shift towards sustainability and the need to extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure is also fostering market growth, as ultrasonic NDT equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring the structural integrity of assets while minimizing waste and environmental impact.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oil & Gas End-Use segment, which is expected to reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Power Generation End-Use segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $4.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in High-Resolution Imaging Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Automated and Robotic Inspection Systems

Rising Demand in the Oil & Gas Industry for Pipeline Inspection

Growing Importance of Safety and Quality Assurance in Manufacturing

Expansion of the Aerospace Sector Fueling Demand for NDT Equipment

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in NDT Processes

Regulatory Mandates Driving Adoption in the Power Generation Industry

Growing Applications in the Automotive Industry for Component Testing

Development of Portable and User-Friendly NDT Devices

Rising Demand for NDT in the Construction Sector for Structural Health Monitoring

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Creating New Opportunities

