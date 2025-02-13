Hospitality Market Trends in France, 2025-2029, by Type, Service Type and Ownership, Featuring In-Depth Profiles of 18+ Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Market in France 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hospitality market in France is forecasted to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.34% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by shifting preference for local and authentic experiences in France, increasing investments in hospitality industry, and growing occupancy rates and RevPAR in Paris drive hospitality market in France. The study identifies the increase in internet access and online testimonials regarding French hospitality as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies and tier-II cities of France attracts more investors to hospitality sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the hospitality market in France provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The hospitality market in France is segmented as below:

By Type Domestic International

By Service Type Food Service Accommodation

By Ownership Chained Standalone



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospitality market in France vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accor SA

Airbnb Inc.

B&B HOTELS

Brit Hotel

BWH Hotel Group

CAFE DE FLORE SAS

Choice Hotels International Inc.

DUCASSE Paris

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hotel Le Relais Saint Germain

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Logis Hotels

Louvre Hotels Group

Marriott International Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Minor International Public Co. Ltd.

Oceania Hotels

Van der Valk

