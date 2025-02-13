Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Industry Trends and Growth Forecast, 2025-2030 - Surge in Demand for Refrigerated Trailers in Cold Chain Logistics Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets was valued at USD 30.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 37.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for temperature-sensitive goods, such as fresh and frozen foods and pharmaceuticals, is a significant driver, as these products require reliable cold chain solutions to ensure their safety and quality.

Technological advancements in gasket materials and design are also propelling market growth by improving the performance and durability of gaskets, reducing the risk of temperature excursions during transportation.

The expansion of global trade and the growing complexity of supply chains are further boosting demand for refrigerated trailer gaskets, as businesses seek to maintain the integrity of their cold chain across longer distances and diverse environmental conditions.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery models is contributing to market growth, as more refrigerated shipments are required to meet consumer demand for fresh products.

These factors, combined with the continuous development of new gasket technologies and cold chain practices, are driving the sustained growth of the Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Material (EPDM, PVC, Neoprene, Other Materials); Configuration (Straight System, Angled System); Design (Standard, Custom); Application (Doors, Vents).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the EPDM Material segment, which is expected to reach $26 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The PVC Material segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.5% CAGR to reach $6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advanced Plastic Corp., Conta Elastik Urunler San. ve Tic. A.S., Eaget Group Co., Ltd., Fermod SA, Great Dane Trailers and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 31 major companies featured in this Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets market report include:

Advanced Plastic Corp.

Conta Elastik Urunler San. ve Tic. A.S.

Eaget Group Co. Ltd.

Fermod SA

Great Dane Trailers

Hebei Shida Seal Group Co. Ltd.

Mantaline Corporation

Reddiplex Ltd.

Rubber-Cal, Inc.

STI Holdings, Inc.

TODCO

Trelleborg AB

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Refrigerated Trailer Gaskets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Temperature-Controlled Transportation Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Industries Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Durable and Energy-Efficient Gasket Materials Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Preventing Temperature Loss and Energy Consumption Drives Adoption of High-Quality Gaskets

Surge in Demand for Refrigerated Trailers in Cold Chain Logistics Generates New Opportunities

Development of Customizable and Easy-to-Install Gasket Solutions Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Retail and E-Commerce Sectors Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in the Transportation and Logistics Industry Spurs Demand for Reliable Gasket Solutions

Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly and Low-Maintenance Gasket Materials Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for Replacement and Aftermarket Gaskets Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Importance of Gaskets in Maintaining Trailer Integrity Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in Gasket Design and Thermal Insulation Properties Generate New Market Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc9q11

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment