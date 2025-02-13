South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Around $5 Billion in Investments are in the Pipeline for New Data Centers, which will Add More than 70,000 Rack Spaces by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 43 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

The upcoming data center capacity is equal to the existing capacity, which is approximately 760MW.

An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.

Around $5 billion in investments are in the pipeline for new data centers, which will add more than 70,000 rack spaces by 2030

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (43 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Equinix

Hostway

KINX

KT Cloud

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)

NHN

OneAsia Network

SEJONG Networks

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

Telehouse (KDDI)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

