South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Around $5 Billion in Investments are in the Pipeline for New Data Centers, which will Add More than 70,000 Rack Spaces by 2030

The database covers the South Korea data center market, providing information on 43 existing data centers, 15 upcoming data centers, across Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul and Yongin.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 43 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • The upcoming data center capacity is equal to the existing capacity, which is approximately 760MW.
  • An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.
  • Around $5 billion in investments are in the pipeline for new data centers, which will add more than 70,000 rack spaces by 2030

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (43 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Digital Edge DC
  • Digital Realty
  • Dreammark1 Corporation
  • Empyrion Digital
  • Epoch Digital
  • Equinix
  • Hostway
  • KINX
  • KT Cloud
  • LG CNS
  • LG Uplus
  • Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)
  • NHN
  • OneAsia Network
  • SEJONG Networks
  • Shinsegae I&C
  • SK broadband
  • SK Ecoplant
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management
  • STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
  • Telehouse (KDDI)

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ez0adk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data