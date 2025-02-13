South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Around $5 Billion in Investments are in the Pipeline for New Data Centers, which will Add More than 70,000 Rack Spaces by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 43 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The upcoming data center capacity is equal to the existing capacity, which is approximately 760MW.
- An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.
- Around $5 billion in investments are in the pipeline for new data centers, which will add more than 70,000 rack spaces by 2030
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (43 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this South Korea Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Edge DC
- Digital Realty
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- Empyrion Digital
- Epoch Digital
- Equinix
- Hostway
- KINX
- KT Cloud
- LG CNS
- LG Uplus
- Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)
- NHN
- OneAsia Network
- SEJONG Networks
- Shinsegae I&C
- SK broadband
- SK Ecoplant
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management
- STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
- Telehouse (KDDI)
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
